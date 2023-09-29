Memorial announced for Petaluma Shakespeare actor Nick Christenson

The family of Nicolas Christenson has announced a Santa Rosa celebration of life for the former Sonoma County actor, known for his magnetic stage performances that included appearances in Petaluma Shakespeare Company productions. Christenson passed away of a heart attack on April 26 of this year, in Rapid City, SD, where he moved with his wife and family in 2019. A memorial was held in South Dakota in July, at the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City. The Sonoma County event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, from 3-5 p.m. at the Glaser Center, 547 Mendocino Ave., in Santa Rosa.

A graduate of Rancho Cotate High School, he studied acting at Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University. His performances on local stages are far too many to list, as he lived to perform and was as skilled and comfortable with physical comedy as he was with drama. In 2017, Christenson played the iconic role of Falstaff in Petaluma Shakespeare Company’s production of “Henry IV, Part One,” on the lawn at the Foundry Wharf. Of his performance in the show, director Skylar Evans said at the time, “Nick was far-and-away the right person for the show. Falstaff is a very comedic character, and Nick is very adept at comedy.”

Other roles he made an impression in over the years included the Ghost of Christmas Present in Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” Dromio in Shakespeare’s “Comedy of Errors,” and Tony in Lawrence Fishburne’s “Riff Raff.”

“His legacy was kindness, inclusion, humor and respect for all,” said his wife, Alexis Evon. “He would want us all to do more of that.” In keeping with that notion, Evon added that Christenson’s favorite quote comes courtesy of Gandalf, in the film version of J.R.R. Tolkein’s “The Hobbit.”

“It is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay. Small acts of kindness and love.”