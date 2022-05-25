Memorial Day ceremony on again at Cypress Hill Memorial Park

Petaluma’s annual Memorial Day event honoring all veterans will take place Monday, May 30, beginning at 11 a.m. at Cypress Hill Memorial Park, 430 Magnolia Ave.

The event was postponed in 2020, but returned in 2021. For many, Memorial Day is a sacred day of observance to mark the sacrifice of millions of people in uniform who gave their lives for their country.

The ceremony will include the Avenue of the Flags and presentations by local veterans and Bay Area dignitaries. As usual, the event is free and all are welcome.