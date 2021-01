Memorial honored murdered girl, a longtime Petaluma cold case

Georgia Lee Moses would have turned 36 on Thursday. At just 12 years old, she was kidnapped, raped and murdered, a case that has sat cold for 24 years. Her body was found in a small grove of trees just south of town on Aug. 22, 1997. Her little sister, Angel Turner, has been working to keep her sister’s story alive, with hopes that the killer may one day be caught.