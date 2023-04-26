Podcast : Once a month, two storytellers from previous West Side Stories shows sit down with host Dave Pokorny to talk about “The Story Behind the Story,” which is the name of the monthly podcast that comes from these conversations. The next podcast will be recorded live at Brooks-Note winery on Wednesday, March 29, at 7 p.m., and will feature Jessica Morrell and Rick Roberts. Tickets are $8. WestSideStoriesPetaluma.com .

NOTE: This is the transcript of J.B. Frary’s winning story selected by a live audience from out of 10 randomly selected storytellers during this month’s in-person West Side Stories show.

We were broke, and our dog of 11 years got leukemia. And the vet said, ‘If you can spend $500 bucks a week we can keep her alive for a couple of years.’ I had two small kids and we were broke, and my wife and I made that adult decision that we would put her down.

Immediately afterwards, I felt like a failure that I couldn’t provide for this dog we had loved, with two small boys at home. I went to work, and there was an animal shelter about two blocks away, and I’m a dog person, and I really missed having a dog, So one day I just went to the shelter.

We couldn’t afford to have a dog. We were that broke. And my wife and I knew we couldn’t replace the dog, though both boys wanted another dog.

But I went, just to look at dogs.

And when I walked in the front door, the woman at the desk, Gail, said, “Oh, are you the volunteer?”

And I said, “Um, yeah!”

And she said, “Great! There are the leashes. Just pick a dog you want to walk, and go walk the dog.”

I was like, “For real?” This was like Free Dog Tuesday! And she said, “Oh, you’re not the volunteer.”

I replied, “I could be a volunteer!”

So the deal was, as she explained it, if dogs are in a cage all day, when people come at the end of the day to look at dogs, the dogs are crazy! But if someone gets them up for a walk, during the day, then they are actually easier to adopt.

So I said, “I’m on my lunch break. I work two blocks from here. I can do it.”

So every day, I would walk a different dog. And at first, I would just walk down the aisle and whichever dog made eye contact with me, that’s the dog I would walk. And eventually, every dog was, “Look at that dude and you get out of the cage!”

So then I’m taking two-hour lunches, and I’m walking four dogs, because I notice that the dogs that get walked get adopted that week. It’s unbelievable the connection. And I’m doing this all the time, and eventually they are like, “You are in charge of intake.”

Which means I was in charge of dogs that get dropped off at night, in a kennel outdoors. You can basically just drop your dog there and run. Nobody knows if those dogs are safe or anything about them. You don’t know the dog’s name – and I’m in charge of that.

And most of the time, it’s Chihuahuas.

Now, you might not know this, but Chihuahuas are a--holes. So, I get to write up stuff about the dogs. And I get to pick a name. These dogs are jerks. So I name the first one Mussolini. And it gets adopted immediately. And regardless of how much of a jerk the dog is, the weirder the name the better – Stalin, Lenin, whatever. And no, I didn’t do Hitler because I thought that was going too far, but the thing is, these dogs were getting adopted.

And now they are giving me more and more responsibilities. And I’m still a volunteer.

One day, in the kennel, where people drop off unwanted dogs, there is this Rottweiler/Pit mix. It is missing an ear. It has open wounds. It looks like it’s a fighting dog. So I put on the welding gloves, because that’s what you’re supposed to do with any dog you are worried about, and I open the little slot and reach in.

Now, a dog that fights will go after you.

But this dog just looked at me. It made eye-contact. I’m not supposed to open that door until we are sure the dog is safe, but I just opened the door, and he came over, and he nuzzled me. He had no manners. He had no training. I put a leash on him and he jerked on the leash, and went this way and that way. But I walked him. I walked him every day for that week. And he learned the leash super-fast.

I ended up taking him to my shop, and I’d let him run around the shop. We’d play fetch and he turned out to be this great dog. I did the write-up, and I put it on the cage, but no one would even read it. They’d look into the cage, and they’d see the missing ear, and the big gash, and he had stitches, so no one would adopt him.

I thought he was going to get euthanized.

So I brought my four-year-old to meet him.

I should say that my wife doesn’t know I’m volunteering at the shelter.

And the four-year-old is like – I had named the dog Ajax, right? – and the kid is like ”AJAX!“ The dog now knows his name is Ajax, and they’re playing, just having the best time, and my son is hiding and the dog is finding him, and I’m like, ”Oh my god! We have to adopt this dog. We have to adopt this dog.“

And that night, at dinner, the four-year-old says, “I met Dad’s dog!”

And my wife looks at me with that look that says, “You’re going to make me be the bad guy.” And she got up, and went to bed. And in my house that means, “You’re screwed.”

In the morning, she left for work before anybody got up. I got the kids ready and everything, and later I’m at work and I’m thinking, “Oh man, is this divorce? How bad is this?” And after a while she calls, and she goes, “I haven’t seen our son that excited since we put our dog down. You have to adopt that dog.”

I hung up. I went straight to the shelter. I go down the aisle – and there’s no Ajax.

And I go to the woman at the front, Gail, and I say, “Gail! Where’s Ajax?”

And she says, “Oh! This old couple adopted him last night! They read your card and all the glowing things you said about him, and they loved the name Ajax, and they have a horse farm!”

And then she goes, “Oh my god! You wanted him.”

And I said, “Yeah.”

She told me, “We can’t take him back,” and said, “I know,” and that was the happiest and the saddest moment for me. And I went, “There’ll be another dog, right?” And I called my wife back, and I said, “You know, no. We can’t afford it, we can’t have a dog right now.”

And she said, “If you don’t come home with Ajax, at this point ...”

And I had to tell her, “No ... he got adopted.”

The next weekend, we were looking for a dog. There’s a rescue service that prints stuff out, and we were looking at that, and we kept looking, and looking, and looking, and I finally went, “Why am I looking somewhere else?”

We ended up adopting Chito – who chewed up the headrest of my car, and who would frequently poop on pillow.

I honestly never thought I would own a Chihuahua.