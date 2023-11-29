If you can’t quite follow the storyline of “The Metromaniacs,” don’t worry ‒ you’re in good company. In the closing moments of this convoluted French farce, even one of the characters says plaintively, “There are still some plot points I don’t understand.” As long as you’re happy to go with the flow – and I recommend you do – the current production by Spreckels Theatre Company provides a fun and fast-paced evening’s entertainment.

But first, let’s clear up the matter of the title.

If you don’t know what a metromaniac is, it’s nothing to do with being metropolitan (my guess) or a form of underground transport (a character’s guess). As the play informs us, metromania is a mania for writing verses, apparently a popular pastime in 18th century France. In case you’re still wondering, “The Metromaniacs” is a 21st century adaptation of an 18th century French comedy.

Then there’s that plot.

Let’s start with Francalou, a Parisian aristocrat who secretly publishes poetry under a female nom de plume. His daughter is Lucille, who adores poetry. Her maid is Lisette, who doesn’t. Damis is definitely a poet. Dorante is definitely not a poet. Mondor is a servant with aspirations that may or may not include poetry. Baliveau is Damis’s uncle, with (as far as I could tell) no connection to poetry.

By the way, did I mention that the entire script is written in rhyming couplets?

Beyond those key points, all you need to know about the plot is that a lot of people are incognito (mostly for reasons best known to themselves), a lot of people are lusting after other people (again, mostly for reasons best known to themselves, unless being treated badly counts), there are lots of comings and goings and occasional hidings behind a rose bush – and of course there’s a happy ending.

Director Kevin Bordi has assembled a fine cast of fast-talking actors, most of whom are able to make verse trip very pleasingly off their tongues, even at speed. The ensemble includes Edward McCloud as the vaguely charming Francalou, Keith Baker as the blunt and not very bright Dorante, Brady Voss as the flamboyant poet and would-be playwright Damis, and Tajai Britten as the opportunistic Mondor. Mercedes Murphy plays the spoiled daughter with a deliberately modern “whatever” attitude, and Sarah Dunnavant shines as the scheming Lisette. Khalid Sayota rounds off the cast as the mercenary Baliveau.

Among this wealth of comic talent, a highlight is Damis’s monologue in Act 2, in which he sketches for the audience the opening night of his new play. Voss’s artful infusion into this speech of hope, uncertainty, absurdity and even pathos kept us rooting for his character’s success. The monologue also served the purpose of slowing down the action for a moment – one reason why Shakespeare liked to include several of them in most of his plays.

Costume designer Adriana Gutierrez has done an outstanding job in creating detailed 18th century French costumes, with a knowing wink to modern times that will make you smile. Sound designer Jessica Johnson also brings in amusing contemporary elements, such as pre-show music featuring modern hit songs played by period chamber orchestras. And don’t miss those unexpected projections by Nick Lovato (blink and you may).

As a play, “The Metromaniacs” is slight at best. Its strongest – and weakest – asset is the rhyming couplet, for which playwright David Ives gleefully finds some of the most convoluted, and deliberately anachronistic, rhymes imaginable. This is all very amusing, but also at times exhausting for an audience as the lines keep coming with barely a moment’s break. All credit to the cast for keeping the pace up, but I can’t help feeling Shakespeare had a better grasp of the ebb and flow of people’s concentration than does Mr Ives. Not to mention better storylines.

But this is a farce, not Shakespeare, I hear you protest, and you’d be right to do so. Grinches be gone – ‘tis the season to be merry and “The Metromaniacs” is suitably chaotic and quick and funny in all the ways a classic farce should be. It may lack substance, but it’s a fresh, breezy and welcome alternative to the usual holiday theatrical fare.

“The Metromaniacs” runs at Spreckels Performing Arts Center until December 17.