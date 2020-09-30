Metallica donates $250,000 to wildfire relief efforts

Heavy metal band Metallica’s nonprofit All Within My Hands will donate $250,000 to help West Coast wildfire relief.

The band announced Monday on social media that the donation will be split among five funds in California, Oregon and Washington, states which have been heavily affected by wildfires in 2020.

The organizations which will receive donations includes community funds which provide local services for survivors and first responders.

The list consists of the California Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief Fund, the Oregon Community Foundation’s Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund, the Community Foundation Santa Cruz County’s Fire Response Fund, the North Valley Community Foundation Wildfire Relief and Recovery Fund and the Community Foundation of North Central Washington NCW Fire Relief Fund.

This isn’t the band’s first time helping with fire relief efforts. In November 2017, Metallica performed at the Band Together relief concert, one of half a dozen bands which came together to raise money for fire victims after the North Bay was struck by wildfires.

The concert raised at least $15 million for fire victims. An announcement by All Within My Hands asked Metallica’s supporters to support fire-affected communities as well.

“We would like to encourage you to join us in supporting those in need and our first responders in any way you can by donating money, non-perishable food, clothing and other supplies, or by giving your time volunteering or providing safe, temporary housing,” the website reads. “Every little bit helps.”