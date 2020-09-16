Michael Cohen’s ‘Disloyal’ grabs Petaluma’s attention

The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of August 30 - Sept. 6, 2020

There’s a new No. 1 in Petaluma.

Again.

Seems like it’s been since last year, and Michele Obama’s unprecedented months-long string of No. 1 appearances, that a book has stayed in the top spot for more than two or three weeks.

This week, the most popular choice by local book-buyers is a title that’s been much in the news of late.

Donald Trump former lawyer and self-described “fixer” Michael Cohen takes the top spot on Petaluma’s bestselling books list with the just-released tell-all “Disloyal,” the latest in a string of books about the president from former insiders or family and friends. At No. 2, repeating its performance from last week, is “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” Pulitzer-winning author Isabel Wilkerson’s nonfiction exploration of class systems in America, while Ibram X Kendi’s “How to Be an Antiracist,” a near constant resident of the top 10 list for the last few months, remains high on the pile in the No. 3 spot.

Last week’s No 1, Louise Penny’s mysterious crime-thriller “All the Devils Are Here,” drops to No. 4, while Jane Fonda’s new book, “What Can I DO? The Truth About Climate Change and How to Fix It.”

The full top 10 lists of both the Fiction and Nonfiction bestsellers and Kids and Young Adults bestsellers is below.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘Disloyal,’ by Michael Cohen

2. ‘Caste,’ by Isabel Wilkerson

3. ‘How to Be an Antiracist,’ by Ibram X. Kendi

4. ‘All the Devils Are Here,’ by Louise Penny

5. ‘What Can I Do?’ by Jane Fonda

6. ‘Too Much and Never Enough,’ by Mary Trump

7. ‘Dune,’ by Frank Herbert

8. ‘What Is the Grass?’ by Mart Doty

9. ‘Braiding Sweetgrass,’ by Brigid Kimmerer

10. ‘Melania and Me,’ by Stephanie Wolkoff

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Dog Man: Grime and Punishment,’ by Dav Pilkey

2. ‘Baby Sitters Club: Logan Likes Mary Anne!’ by Ann M. Martin

3. ‘We Are Water Protectors,’ by Carole Lindstrom

4. ‘Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Adventure,’ by Jeff Kinney

5. ‘Act,’ by Kayla Miller

6. ‘Mac B., Kid Spy: Sound of Danger,’ by Mac Barnett

7. ‘Arc of a Scythe: Scythe,’ by Neal Shusterman

8. ‘Jack at Bat,’ by Mac Barnett

9. ‘Sadie,’ by Courtney Summers

10. ‘Princess in Black,’ by Shannon Hale

(Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Assistant Manager of Copperfield’s Books)