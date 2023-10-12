Mickelson Pumpkin Patch shoots for adventure

Cost : Admission is free Monday through Friday, $3 per person on Saturday and Sunday. Wristbands are $20 and $30, and grant unlimited access to several attractions. One time use tickets for some attractions are also available for $8. Pony rides are $10.

Hours : Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Pony rides only available on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mickelson Pumpkin Patch is located so far south of town, on a long two-lane frontage road running alongside 101, that were it not for the pumpkin-shaped signs popping up to promise “Corn Hole” and “Hay Maze” ‒ and of course, “Pumpkins” ‒ most visitors would start worrying that they’d somehow missed the place long before actually getting there.

While Mickelson boasts a number of amenities routinely found at other pumpkin patches - bounce houses, hay pyramids, a large number of shaded picnic tables and, as promised on those signs, pumpkins - it is perhaps the only place of its kind in the area that offers guests a chance to shoot at targets with a high-powered apple cannon.

That’s right, a cannon. One that shoots apples. You can’t miss it, it’s right next to the paint ball shooting range. Just a few of the benefits of being so far outside the city proper.

Mickelson, which operates as a Christmas tree farm the rest of year, and offers winter-themed versions of some of the same attractions - though, sadly, no apple cannon - brings a heightened sense of adventure to its Halloween-flavored activities. Its hay maze, for example, is a less-claustrophobic version of famous corn maze located on the other side of town, but it still plenty challenging, even if you can see above the hay-bales to try and judge which way to go. But given that it’s laid out on a full -acre of the farm, it’s still got enough twists and turns to get a person seriously lost.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g7EXhHvFzQA">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The popular Grain Train gives folks a tour of the property, and takes them through a spooky stretch decorated with skeletons and other eerie artifacts. And the previously name-dropped pyramid is arguably the highest of its kind in Sonoma County - with a shorter version for the little ones located near the Jump Zone, containing 10 bounce houses, bounce slides and other adjacently bouncy pleasures

Not far from a food and drink space with carnival-style offerings, plus local fare from the likes of Sax’s Joint and Lagunitas Brewery, a large game area offers several play possibilities including corn hole, giant tic-tac-toe, checkers, mini bowling and giant Jenga.

On weekends there are pony rides and other opportunities for face-to-face encounters with classic farm creatures.

And did someone mention pumpkins. Comparatively speaking, Mickelson easily offers the largest variety of specialty pumpkins in the area, from the smooth kind to the warty kind, the round kind and the oblong, twisty kind. A big part of the fun is searching through the various pumpkin-packed browsing spaces where gorgeously assembled gourd stand waiting to be chosen. In addition to the popular Large Marge variety (yep, that’s their name, a form of Sakata pumpkin, and yes, your Pee Wee Herman jokes are expected and welcome), Mickelson gives you the flat-and-squatty Daybreak pumpkins along with Cinderella, Sugar Pie, Jack be Littles, Bird House Gourds, Acorn Squash and Butternut Squash.

As with other pumpkin patches, hydrating and carrying sunblock are encouraged, and arrangements can be made for parties and special events. Admission is charged on the weekends, and some of the premium attractions ‒ we’re looking at you, apple cannons ‒ require a prepaid ticket or wristband to play. At the gift shop inside, you can find sweatshirts and hats, plus toys, pumpkin carving and painting kits, and locally-made candles and jams.

Mickelson Pumpkin patch is open daily and will be open through to Oct. 30.