It’s not easy to describe the current production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” running through Feb. 25 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center, but one word would be “fantastic.” That applies literally to the story, of course, with its foray into the world of fantasy, but also to the cast, the music, the spectacle, the production values – and the script’s not bad, either.

How to explain? Well, it’s Shakespeare, obviously. And it’s never a given in non-professional theater companies that everyone will be adept at speaking the Bard’s lines, but in this production the whole cast pretty much nails it.

Also, this version is a musical. A musical set in the 1960’s, to be precise. You know, lots of grooviness and flower power and psychedelia, that kind of thing. Which makes sense, when you think about it – maybe the lovers of the story don’t actually go into a forest at all, but just lie around eating magic mushrooms.

Who’s to say Shakespeare didn’t know something about that?

But who knew that Shakespeare’s sublime language could segue so well into songs like “Hit the Road, Jack”? Or that you could take the tune of “Scarborough Fair” and have the fairies sing actual lines from the play to it? And while I’m at it, whoever thought there could be a use for the Donovan song “I Love My Shirt”?

This is the vision of joint directors Sheri Lee Miller and James Pelican, and it works like a charm. Put a psychedelic sky behind a beautifully executed forest, create levels and entrances and exits so that characters – human and non-human – can climb and cavort and watch and wait – and in between acts, let those same characters let rip with 60’s songs whose lyrics hilariously and perfectly fit the story, accompanied by an orchestra located not in a pit, but right there among the trees, because, why not?

I’ve seen a lot of “Midsummer” productions, and frequently wished the play was shorter and the lovers less tedious. This production lasts for nearly three hours, but the time genuinely flies by ‒ although I will be curmudgeonly here and maintain that, notwithstanding the fine comic talents of John Browning (Demetrius) and Taylor Diffenderfer (Helena) in particular, that long scene midway through between the four lovers could really use some editing (sorry, Will).

That caveat to the author aside, I don’t remember the last time I found Shakespeare so joyfully entertaining and so thoroughly accessible.

Miller and Pelican have pulled together such a uniformly strong cast that it hardly seems fair to call out individuals, but Keith Baker as Theseus, Kevin Bordi as Bottom and Alex Delzell as Puck deserve special praise for their commanding stage presence. Among the production team, again, everyone is to be commended, but this review must recognize Eddy Hansen and Elizabeth Bazzano for the gorgeous set design (and the build crew for making it happen!). And I don’t want to forget the musicians who, under the direction of Jared Emerson-Johnson, didn’t seem to put a note wrong.

There’s so much more I could say – indeed, I think I’m still processing some of it. But the best thing you could do right now is go see it for yourself. And don’t think “I don’t do Shakespeare.” You can do this Shakespeare. Indeed, it’s fantastic, and you must. And then you too can have the almost impossible task of trying to describe it to someone else.