‘Bros’

In theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“Bros,” from director Nicholas Stoller (“Forgetting Sarah Marshall”), is funny and clever, and has a really lovely romance at its core. Podcast host and museum director Bobby (lead actor and co-writer Billy Eichner) has no time for romance, and yet a chance meeting with buff, seemingly aloof lawyer Aaron (Luke Macfarlane) has him doing the thing he didn’t think he wanted: dating. Both characters come to this somewhat unwillingly, but even so, their strong draw to one another is clear.

One of the strongest parts of ‘Bros’ is Bobby grappling with the fact that the world keeps telling him to be less him:self: to tone it down, lighten up, talk a little more about Hallmark movies and a little less about LGBTQ+ history. It’s in these scenes that both Eichner and the script shine the brightest, not only bringing out the huge unfairness of trying to make someone more “palatable” for the comfort of others, but also nailing Bobby’s insecurities and confidence at the same time.

And so I was honestly sort of horrified that my main issue with “Bros” was that, well, it’s a little much.

To clarify, I don’t mean it’s “too gay,” or it should have been toned down, etc. I’m specifically talking about the tightness of the script and plot, and yet I’m incredibly aware that if taken as a pull-quote or soundbyte, it sounds exactly like I am one of the people who has incessantly complained to our main character. And that is a person none of us should be.

One of the best things media can do is make us self-reflect. Why do we react the way we do to the things we watch and read? Where and when are we making judgments that demonstrate our own, unexamined biases? This is one of the ways I think pop culture and other media consumption can genuinely make us better people.

Like the realization Bobby has when he reconciles his inner anger and mistrust with the supportive person he wants to be, “Bros” tries to do all the things all at once, and so sometimes the pacing lags or a gag gets lost in a drawn-out scene. It’s a mix of satire and rom-com and deeply personal character study that needed a little tightening to shine its brightest.

That’s not to say it isn’t good. It is. “Bros” is funny and affecting and fresh, and both Bobby and the understated Aaron are wonderful characters that I was happy to spend time with.

So go see “Bros,” please! You will laugh, and think and feel stuff. And that’s what we go to the movies for, right?

‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

Dipped in muted rainbow hues, teenaged angst and shiny lip gloss, this semi-coming-of-age horror flick is a bizarre love note to the nightmarish nature of being best friends in high school. Abby (Elsie Fisher) and Gretchen (Amiah Miller) have very different home lives, but they are as close as close can be. They’re the kind of friends who know each other’s intimate thoughts, mannerisms, and secrets in a way that feels scary and safe at the same time.

But when Gretchen gets possessed on a weekend trip to a lakeside cabin things go from dramatic to demonic in rapid succession. Religious repression, teen bullying and horror tropes abound.

Despite having horror-movie vibes, this Amazon Prime offering never really gets scary. While there’s plenty of possessed puking, disturbing behavior and ghoulish trappings to this vibrant, late ‘80s throwback tale of high school friendships gone awry, “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” falls more on the goofy, comedic side of the horror spectrum. Imagine if “Mean Girls” and “The Exorcist” had a mediocre but fairly interesting child.

The movie is at it’s best when it’s exploring the confusing, chaotic up and down feeling of intimate friendships at impressionable ages, and the hilarious and terrifying feelings and experiences you share growing up. One day everything is perfect and the next your life feels like it’s burning to the ground around you.

What do you do when the person closest to you in the whole world suddenly seems like a totally foreign entity? How do you help someone in a terrible situation if helping them makes them hate you? It’s a strange, bittersweet place anyone who’s lived through the magical and hellish experience of navigating close-knit friendships in high school can relate to, largely thanks to the excellent performances and chemistry of Miller and Fisher, who are both enchanting in their respective roles.

Now, that’s not me saying “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” is a great movie. The script isn’t the best executed, and the secondary characters in particular are treated more like afterthoughts. Despite being able to tap into that particularly confusing time when everything is both the best and worst possible experience at the same time, the script is pretty clumsy whenever it stumbles across the more serious topics like self harm, sexual abuse, eating disorders and toxic relationships. It, like the girls at it’s core, feels confused and unsure of how best to handle these aspects and it shows.

There’s a tricky, delicate balance to telling emotionally impactful stories interwoven with hyper-stylized fantastical plots, especially when you also want those movies to be relatively funny. Or scary. Or both. It’s something that HBO’s “Doom Patrol” truly excels at season after season, managing to showcase emotionally complex storylines exploring trauma while also being incredibly funny and well grounded in it’s weird, super-powered world.

So, it can be done, but it’s a difficult needle to try and thread, and “My Best Friend’s Exorcism” just doesn’t manage well enough on the “deeper” elements it touches on.

That being said, it’s still a strange, silly, over-the-top, imperfect, but (for me) enjoyable watch. While there definitely could have been a spectacular version of this movie, this one is still entertaining, and way more enjoyable than the rage-inducing mess that was the last horror movie i saw Elsie Fisher in. (I’m talking about you, “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.” Yes, I’m still mad. I will probably always be mad.) If you’re looking for something lighter on the horror spectrum to pop on for spooky season, I’d recommend giving "My Best Friend’s Exorcism“ a go.