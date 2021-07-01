Millennials on Cinema: ‘F9’ is high-octane fun, ‘Good on Paper’ is weird

‘F9’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

I have really, deeply missed going to the movies.

“F9” was my first time returning to the theater since “The Call of the Wild” back in 2020, and what a delight it was. Previews! I could watch two hours of movie trailers in a darkened theater and be perfectly happy (and maybe I’ve missed them the most). I have never been so happy to see M. Night Shyamalan’s name in huge letters than I was today when a trailer for “Old” flashed across the big screen before the main event.

Speaking of which: My expectations going into a “Fast” film - any sequel to “The Fast and the Furious”- are pretty straightforward. I want huge car-related spectacle, plenty of shots of Vin Diesel’s ripped bare arms, and many moments of heartwarming, multicultural found family.

As such, “F9” did not disappoint.

The stunts are impressive (both the hand-to-hand fights and also the chases that always end up smashing many a car) but so are the locations, like, the entire city of Edinburgh, through which a massive chase scene occurs.

Okay, okay.

As much as I appreciate Vin Diesel’s arms and the epic car spectacle, I love the found family parts the most. There’s something so wholesome and edifying about watching a cast of characters who care about each other un-ironically and without apology. Movies with crews and teams, etc, talk a lot about the family found amidst the good vs. evil fight, but I believe that few franchises pull it off as well as the “Fast” movies, all of them anchored by the fact that all these people would lay down their lives for each other, and for Dom Toretto and his gravelly-voiced approval. This lends an emotional edge that most action movies don’t have, and I quite appreciate it.

I got the DVD of “The Fast and the Furious” for my birthday back in high school (Thank you, Elizabeth!). I can hardly believe that almost 20 years later, these movies are still going strong. What a wild ride - from the streets of L.A. all the way to space.

(Oh yeah - spoiler alert!)

While this may not be the best offering of the franchise, “F9” is definitely high-octane fun, and worthy of seeing on the big screen. Once you are ready to go back to the movies. And this one is a pretty good reason to do just that.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Car]

‘Good on Paper’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“Good on Paper” is a weird time.

The premise follows the familiar footsteps of a typical rom-com, with Andrea, a comic trying to break into acting (played by Iliza Shlesinger) and Dennis, a tweedy Ivy-League hedge fund manager (played by Ryan Hansen) meeting on a plane and forging a friendship that gradually stumbles into romance.

However, each milestone of their relationship is marked with a mounting pile of red flags to let audiences know “This is not a romantic story.” The story is based on a real relationship from Shlesinger’s life, though the character of Andrea is a fictional facsimile of herself.

Chemistry-wise, Hansen and Shlesinger are a great match, both delivering solid performances that sell their friendship and ground the movie. Shlesinger has always been one to watch for me. Her stand-up routines thrive on her story-weaving talent, amazing facial expressions, excellent acting, and ability to perform a wide array of character voices in the midst of her breath-defying rapid fire delivery.

Many of the things that make Shlesinger a great comic are present in her performance in “Good on Paper,” though generally are toned down. Casting across the board is stellar. Rebecca Rittenhouse pops up periodically as Andrea’s self-imposed rival, a vivacious, cloyingly sweet actress of a similar age who keeps snagging the roles Andrea auditions for. Rittenhouse does a really lovely job of balancing Serena as a likeable, charming person who is simultaneously meant to induce aggravation and a bit of cringe as Andrea’s foil.

Margaret Cho is a mega-highlight as Andrea’s best friend, Margot. Cho is always a wonderful addition to any cast, but she and Shlesinger have an electric dynamic that dominates any scene they share.

Everyone involved is funny, engaging, and well utilized.

The strong cast and interesting premise aside, “Good on Paper’ is overall an uneven endeavor. The script is decent, though the dialogue is heavily stylized and can occasionally come across as a bit clunky. The movie is tonally consistent right up until the third act where it shifts pretty suddenly to the more over-the-top trappings that are a familiar trope in the rom-com genre.

There’s something there that just doesn’t connect right, and while it doesn’t ruin the experience, it doesn’t elevate it either. The last 20-30 minutes can kill a movie or save it, and in this instance, it all just sort of falls flat.

Still, I don’t not recommend it.

“Good on Paper” is a bizarre movie that’s a little bit all-over-the-place, but in ways that are fun, eyebrow-raising, and chuckle worthy. Will it be the best comedy you’ve ever seen? No, but “Good on Paper” is a decent, if very strange time spent with a talented team.

[Suggested emojis: laughing face, red flag]