Millennials Talk Cinema

A sequel to one of the best love B-movies of all time (which already had one better-than-expected sequel) and an adaptation of an award-winning children’s book turned into a surprisingly powerful and charming film, are the streaming entertainments uncovered this week by two of our pool of Petaluma film reviewers.

Like a lot of new content hitting various streaming platforms, “Bill and Ted Face the Music” (directed by Dean Parasot) and “The One and Only Ivan,” directed by Thea Sharrock (“Me Before You”), had been scheduled for theatrical releases.

Here’s what our writers have to say.

‘BILL AND TED FACE THE MUSIC’

Streaming on Demand

Anderson Templeton

"Bill And Ted Face The Music" is pure ridiculous joy.

I literally did not stop smiling for a the first thirty minutes of this new rent-on-demand film. Miraculously, 29 years since the last B&T flick, Bill and Ted - yes, the actual Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter - are back with a simultaneously existential and uplifting conclusion to the franchise.

The premise of "Face The Music" is this: Bill and Ted discover they have exactly 90 minutes until the prophesied time they will save the universe by playing an original song that will "unite everyone across time and space."

Unfortunately, the duo have spent the last 25 years earnestly attempting to write that song, with increasingly desperate and unsuccessful results.

When things are looking bad, they get the not-so brilliant idea to time-travel once again, and steal the song from their future selves. What this movie has that the others do not is the brilliant and hilarious Bill and Ted Jr., AKA Billie and Thea, the duo’s daughters, who are essentially girl versions of their dads.

The result is two sets of Bill and Ted’s time traveling, and getting into all sorts of wholesome mischief, including instigating a music battle with Jimmy Hendrix against Mozart.

I hope I can experience this on the big screen some day soon, because "Bill And Ted Face The Music” is a much needed pick-me-up, with a killer soundtrack.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘THE ONE AND ONLY IVAN’

Disney+

Katie Wigglesworth

“The One and Only Ivan” was so much better than I was anticipating.

Ivan (voiced by Sam Rockwell), an aging silverback gorilla in a shopping-mall circus, is facing some difficult emotions when a dang adorable baby elephant named Ruby (Brooklynn Prince) is brought into the show in an effort to boost audience attendance. Ruby is sweet, bright, and a baby animal, making her an instant crowd-pleaser, essentially replacing Ivan as the main attraction.

This setup has been done oh-so-many times it’s easy, almost painfully common, to slide into the elephant footprint-sized cliches that typically accompany the aging entertainer vs. young rising star story. But “The One and Only Ivan” not only reins in the tired ‘old vs. new’ star angst, but folds the dynamic into its other main theme —tackling the topic of wild animals being used for entertainment in captivity. It works because of the delightful alchemy of Ivan and Ruby.

Ivan isn’t a grumpy, antagonistic diva. He’s someone feeling displaced who doesn’t know how to channel his conflicting emotions about the faltering road-side attraction. He’s complacent but discontent. Ruby is, thankfully, allowed to be a real kid, and not a Hollywood caricature of one. She stays up past her bedtime, has stage fright, constantly lobs curiosity-fueled questions at the clearly resigned Ivan, and listens with rapt, enthusiastic awe to stories of the other animal’s old memories of what life was like in the wild.

She’s utterly charming and multidimensional, missing the mysterious world of freedom, and struggling with the impatient circus owner/ringmaster, Mack (Bryan Cranston), training her to do tricks. She’s a kid in a new situation with very little control over what happens to her, and it’s her presence coupled with a circus employee’s daughter, Julia (Ariana Greenblatt) — gifting Ivan crayons to draw with — that slowly inspires a desire for something more, something better in the circus animals.

Freedom.

“The One and Only Ivan” is sweet, smartly told, and genuine with excellent performances from its well-cast ensemble. Sure, there are little moments of more traditional kid-movie fare, but it never feels like it’s desperately reaching for your attention.

More than once I found myself comparing the movie to another recent, kid-aimed, animal-centric, book-based works — the 2019 Universal Studios disaster that is “Dolittle.” It’s a mess of a movie. “Dolittle” was obnoxious, visually distracting, padded with cheap attempts at humor, and saddled with badly written characters and a half-baked plot.

Almost everything “Dolittle” did wrong, Ivan gets right.

The story, which is based on Katherine Applegate’s children’s novel of the same name (which was inspired by a real gorilla named Ivan who did indeed learn to paint), is well-scripted and balances its whimsical elements with a lovely, grounded nature. Every time the story hints at a predictable trajectory, it quietly slips down a side path, taking you on a subtler journey that is still fun, delightful, and sweet without being syrupy.

You’re invested because it’s well done, heartfelt, and engaging. Also, as a personal plus, the one fart joke in the entire movie actually made me chuckle because it, like the rest of the movie, happens in a genuine manner in a genuine moment, and not as a dumb, desperate ploy to make kids laugh at a bad movie.

Why yes, I am making a pointed jab at “Dolittle’s” ridiculous dragon flatulence scene. Never let Universal live that embarrassment-of-an-attempt at humor down.

Down with “Dolittle,” and up with “The One and Only Ivan,” which I highly recommend you queue up today!

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Great Big Heart]