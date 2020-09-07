The big release this week is the long-delayed, live-action remake of Disney’s beloved “Mulan,” stripping the original of its songs - though the memorable melodies remain as part of the remake’s soaring soundtrack - and excising the adorable talking dragon and other Disney-esque touches. Directed by Nicki Caro (“Whale Rider”), the pay-to-play streamer costs $30 to watch, a price-point Disney says is comparable to what a family of 3-4 would pay to watch it at a cinema.

Alexa Chipman - who knows a thing or two about medieval weaponry - has a very personal, decidedly sword-specific take on the film. Meanwhile, Amber-Rose Reed, who caught the new Netflix film "Love Guaranteed,” brings her own authorial plot-setting skill-set to her review of the new plot-challenged romantic comedy by director Mark Steven Johnson (“Ghost Rider,” “Grumpy Old Men”), with a story created by star Rachel Leigh Cook.

‘MULAN’

Disney+

Alexa Chipman

As a drama about family and coming of age, “Mulan” is wildly successful.

The relationship between Mulan (Liu Yifei) and her father (Tzi Ma) is beautifully rendered and brought me to tears on several occasions. He is faced with the struggle of providing her with a comfortable future clashing, with his pride in a daughter with almost magical fighting abilities (in this version it is obvious those abilities were present from childhood).

Director Niki Caro ensures that Mulan has quiet moments with her family, investing us in her journey.

The fantastical elements don’t end with physics-defying flips and characters turning into birds. This version is so “woke” that it becomes confusing how quickly an entire army is willing to blindly follow a teenager who has been in one battle.

I was mostly looking forward to the martial arts in this film, but the instructions seemed to be “wave your sword around, kick your foot up high and we’ll add wire work ... nobody will notice!”

Mulan’s weapon, a jian, relies on its razor-sharp blade for quick, precise cuts. The main pivot point of the sword is in the middle of the blade, not at the hilt, so that it appears to be hovering in midair like a terrifying butterfly. I was hoping for at least a hint of this, but instead she wields it like a broadsword.

The modern wushu stunt choreography completely lost me when at one point, Mulan braces her hand on the sharp side of the blade to shove it against another sword. Not only would that have sliced her hand in half, it is the exact opposite fighting technique to using a jian, which relies on speed, not strength.

I face-palmed so hard that my expression could probably be a GIF on Facebook.

Is “Mulan” worth $30 for a single viewer to watch? No. Is it worth watching as a larger family group, or once released on the regular Disney+ tier?

Definitely.

The performances in this are brilliant, despite not sticking the landing in the martial arts arena, and visually it is spectacular.

If you are a fan of the original animated film, you will love it.

‘LOVE GUARANTEED’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

‘Love Guaranteed’ is adorable, and actually asks some interesting questions about the monetization of love and health and wellness. Sadly, the plot crashes down like a house of cards the moment you breathe a question near it - though the dialogue is fun.

I love Rachael Leigh Cook. She really is all that, and she’s lovely here as lonely, dedicated Susan, who leads a team of do-gooders into near bankruptcy standing up for injustices in Seattle. There’s something wonderfully endearing about her from her opening scene, practicing her closing argument in a bathroom that turns out not to be as empty as she thought. Damon Wayans Jr.’s Nick is a kind-hearted man with a cynical edge, who nevertheless remains the textbook definition of dreamy (wow, he looks good in those suits). He wrongly maligns the lack of pumpkin in pumpkin spice lattes (it’s pumpkin spice, as in the spices in the pie!), but no one is perfect. Their chemistry is delightful and it’s a breath of fresh air to watch a movie about two people who are good, and kind, and want to do good things in the world.

Tamara Taylor (Heather Graham) and her dating platform make a worthy antagonist. Like Gwyneth Paltrow on all-natural, gold dusted steroids, Taylor flies water in from Chile, recommends steaming one’s nether regions, and runs a billion dollar dating site without a care that she’s “guaranteeing” one of the ultimate wild cards of human emotion. Interestingly, the movie is not against online dating itself. Taylor’s brand of monetization of the unknowable is clearly the target of both Nick and Susan, and the screenwriters themselves.

Here’s my problem with the plot of “Love Guaranteed.”

The dating platform’s lawyer is right when he says Nick was scamming the system. Not for money, though that comes into it. But Nick is out to prove that their promises of love are lies because he believes love itself is a lie. Susan seems not to realize this despite being told very early on, and that tension — a crusader for justice bringing a case that is false to its bones — never comes to fruition. Instead, the tensions in their relationship that are exploited are as manufactured as can be and never explained, all in pursuit of a splashier ending.

Regardless, I really liked “Love Guaranteed.” It was funny and cute, and a good movie to curl up with after a long day. The minor characters were hilarious and touching, and I was rooting for the leads throughout. Definitely a fun, feel-good rom-com to help you through the heat wave/fires/pandemic plaguing us all.

