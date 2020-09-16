Millennials Talk Cinema

A tense gory horror flick from first-time director Julius Berg and a wacky, gleefully anachronistic historical drama from Michael Almereyda (“Hamlet,” 2000, with Ethan Hawke) are the films that caught the attention of our entertainment-seeking movie reviewers this week.

“The Owners,” filmed in an isolated British home last year, is based on a bloody Belgian comic book, and is just the ticket for reviewer Alexa Chipman, who feels the movie perfectly sums up the mood of modern day existence. “Tesla,” based (sort of) on the life of the iconic electrical innovator Nikola Tesla, won the Alfred P. Sloan Award at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. According to Anderson Templeton, it transcends many biopics by being as out-of-the-box and forward thinking as the man the movie is based on.

‘THE OWNERS’

Pay per view

Alexa Chipman

This hot mess of a home invasion film is exactly what I needed in 2020.

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”) and Sylvester McCoy (“Doctor Who”) lock wits in a battle royale throughout an English manor house, complete with carpeted stairs and intricately carved wood paneling.

After a mildly creepy opening, Williams’ character Mary is reluctantly drawn into the empty house with a group of stoned guys, including her boyfriend. The elderly owners arrive and are promptly snatched by the young hooligans. The film shifts abruptly into grisly, campy horror.

At this point, the screenplay degenerates into profanity-laced shouting interspersed with blood splattering gore, drugs, and mesmerizing performances by McCoy and Williams.

“The Owners” is chaotic, with awkward directing choices by Julius Berg (including switching to full-screen aspect ratio for inexplicable reasons).

In any other year, I might have been repulsed by the appalling lack of polish, but now I found it strangely cathartic. With a global pandemic, the West Coast on fire, and sky literally the color of Mars while I was watching this, Williams shrieking “f--k this!” every ten seconds is pretty much exactly how I feel.

The twisted, bloodbath conclusion exposed its comic book origins. “The Owners” is loosely based on the French graphic novel “Une nuit de pleine lune” (“A Full Moon Night”) by Yves H. and Hermann Huppen.

Comics are unflinching at providing violent, unexpected endings, and my hat is off to this one, which gave me chills as the final frame faded away.

‘TESLA’

IFC Films

Anderson Templeton

“Tesla” is a well done, somewhat unconventional love song to science and the enigmatic genius that is Nikola Tesla.

When I first heard that a new film about Tesla was in the works, I honestly was not interested. What can I say? 2017’s “The Current War” stressed me out. Then, the film’s trailer dropped and changed everything. Imagine a serious period piece, backed with bumpin’ ’80s electronic music and modern electronics sprinkled all the way through it. Seriously, just take the two-and-a-half minutes to check this trailer out on YouTube.

It’s wild, and so is the movie, which debuted earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, just before everything shut down.

"Tesla,“ starring Ethan Hawke as the title historical figure and Kyle McLaughlin as Thomas Edison, was definitely not what I expected from a biopic set in the 1800’s. The full film is a bit less modern than the trailer showcases, but is still pretty original. Think of it as being closer to Wes Anderson’s style than a traditional biographical drama.

Plot-wise, I admit I genuinely had no idea where this was going …which was strangely invigorating. After the first 20 minutes or so, half of Nikola’s accomplishments were already covered, so you’re kind of forced to stop thinking, trust Ethan Hawke’s masterful inner journey as Tesla himself, and just go along for the ride.

Like it or dislike it, “Tesla” is a truly unique film worth checking out, if anything, just to know why it’s going to be nominated for all the Oscars.

Which I predict it will.

