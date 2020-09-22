Millennials Talk Cinema

Relationships and how they function (or don’t) is at the heart to two new streaming films discovered this week by a pair of our local film reviewers.

Getting a lot of press, much of it baffled and confused, is Charlie Kaufman’s “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” featuring Jesse Plemons, Jessie Buckley, Toni Collette and David Thewlis in what appears to be the story of a young woman meeting her boyfriend’s strange parents, and then turns into ... well ... something else entirely.

Then there’s “Unpregnant,” a kind of teenage-buddy-roadtrip-comedy directed by Rachel Lee Goldenberg (“A Deadly Adoption,” “Valley Girl”).

Here’s what our film critics have to say about these new releases.

‘I’M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

The going consensus seems to be that you either love or hate “I’m Thinking of Ending Things,” the latest cinematic ouzzlebox from Charlie Kaufman (“Being John Malkovich,” “Adaptation”). If that’s the case, I’m solidly on the side that loves it. The film, available on Netflix, is deliberately confounding, yet also one of the more entrancing movie-watching experiences I’ve had recently.

Among the many motifs that run through the film is the influence of ideas on the people we are, and the actions we take. “Most people are other people,” the young woman says, quoting Oscar Wilde, one of the rare times a reference is directly called out without it spinning into an argument. This reference to other media, real and made up, is one of the ways the viewer is kept consistently off-balance. Where is this diatribe against “A Woman Under the Influence” coming from? It’s from a review in The New Yorker, 1978, penned by Pauline Kael, it turns out. Other methods employed include sharp cuts, costume changes, and a second-person monologue directed at the camera — at you, the viewer, and me.

I feel like it would take pages to break down all that’s in this movie. Or maybe a series of YouTube videos, though any video billed with the word “EXPLAINED!” I would take with a grain of salt. On one level, this film is about toxicity in relationships, authenticity and lack thereof, how we understand our problems and how we scapegoat them, and the ways we try to postpone the inevitable. Sometimes it is illustrated by verbal sparring, and sometimes it is a literal ballet.

"I’m Thinking of Ending Things“ is a movie full of details, background moments, and repetition, demanding your attention as it speeds through a whited-out world. Despite being oblique, it’s very experiential, with strange, lovely cinematography and great performances across the board. Give it a watch, though you might hate it.

Unless you don’t.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cDTg62vsV4U

‘UNPREGNANT’

HBO Max

Katie Wigglesworth

Oh my god, I love this movie.

Vibrant, dripping with charm, honest and hilarious — “Unpregnant” kicks off with an opening scene that snatches your attention, hightails off with it, and refuses to let up until you’ve slammed into the end credits. It’s a raucous, beautiful ode to growing up and all the messy moments that come with it.

Having just found out she’s pregnant, high school senior (and daughter of deeply religious Catholics) Veronica experiences a sharp, whiplash comedown of clarity about her life. She is surrounded by people, but none of them can provide her with the support she needs to deal with this — and whatever comes next. But time is ticking, options are limited and decisions need making, so she turns to her estranged childhood best friend Bailey for help.

Together, they set off on a snap-decision road trip to get Veronica, um, un-pregnant.

Bailey and Veronica are monstrously endearing, a duo whose dynamic feels familiar in that bittersweet, crinkled photograph vein of old friends turned strangers. Well — almost strangers. Their connection is the star of the show — equal parts a dissection of how relationships fracture and a chronicle of how they sometimes are reforged through the flames of time and growth. Actresses Haley Lu Richardson and Barbie Ferreira are enigmatic, raw, and dazzling as they road-trip into adulthood together. Their performances are the cornerstone of the entire movie. Their chemistry tangible and lived in, constantly evoking a shared history that many scripts strive for but fumble in execution.

“Unpregnant” is that wonderful blend of excellent writing, great directing, phenomenal acting, and brilliant storytelling that comes together for a peak, impactful 90-minutes of delight. It’s a movie with heart and wit you won’t want to sleep on, no matter who you are, or what stage of “growing up” you’re in.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uZdlVlo4TxM