Millennials Talk Cinema

Two streaming films about real-life women who break the rules in order to make the world a fairer place are the ones that caught the attention of our local film reviewers this week.

‘MISBEHAVIOUR’

Pay-per-view

Alexa Chipman

If I had my own awards show, this would be the top runner for “Best Picture” of 2020.

I was vaguely aware of the Miss World 1970 protests, but had never watched any footage, so I found this interpretation to be fascinating. Director Philippa Lowthorpe (“Call the Midwife,” “The Crown”) has crafted a masterpiece of interwoven stories.

The film journeys through varied perspectives, from women working within the pageant, like Julia Morley, to fiery feminists spraying graffiti slogans, and the luminous Jennifer Hosten (Miss Grenada). This is not a glamour piece for the Women’s Liberation Movement. It is a nuanced, down-to-earth, occasionally comedic look at a singular moment in history.

The production design is so accurate that for a moment I almost thought they were using actual footage of Bob Hope, rather than Greg Kinnear’s on point, if uncomfortably smarmy, performance. I think they cleaned out an entire hairspray section for all the beehives and teased bobs.

Kiera Knightley steps into the shoes of Sally Alexander, a student and mother who is frustrated at having a “highchair” at the establishment table. She is constantly belittled and laughed at by her academic colleagues. That anger builds into determination. Knightley’s character is reserved, giving away her feelings with subtle cues that only an actor of her caliber could emulate. Her brief, poignant scene with Miss Grenada (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) is incredibly compassionate to both their opinions of pageant culture.

What affected me the most in this breathtaking film was how they handled Apartheid. Pearl Jansen (Miss Africa South) is a last-minute addition, in an effort to quiet reporters who commented that South Africa was always represented by a white contestant. At first, she seems nervous, but I wrote that off as being surprised and in an unfamiliar environment, until she opens up to explain why she is so frightened. Loreece Harrison may not have top billing in this, but she deserves to be right up there with Knightley. Her heartbreaking story was the real takeaway from this movie for me.

“Misbehaviour” is a remarkable film and the first one this year that left me applauding at the end. If you are worried about it being a preachy promotional piece, it is not. This is a thoughtful and sympathetic celebration of women.

‘RBG’

Pay-per-view

Anderson Templeton

In the wake of her passing, and the approaching Senate action on replacing her on the Supreme Court, the country - and the world - is all abuzz about Ruth Bader Ginsburg, with much conversation taking place about her ground-breaking accomplishments in gender equality.

Though initially released in 2018, theaters all over the nation (including the local Reading Cinemas, The Rialto, and The Sebastiani,) are offering the award-winning documentary “RBG” to stream at home for $6.99. (It’s also on Hulu and most of the other usual suspects.) What’s even better, the production company Magnolia is donating their net proceeds to the ACLU in support of the Women’s Rights Project, which Ginsburg co-founded. So you get to watch an inspiring movie and support a good cause simultaneously.

So I totally did it.

I watched the movie, which I missed the first time around.

Once “RBG” got rolling, my initial thought was that of frustration. Not about the film itself, no no. It’s very well made and quite engaging.

No. The deeper into the film I got, the more I found myself thinking, “How come this wasn’t in my high school textbooks?”

Sure, I learned all the basics about the Supreme Court, yeah, and Ginsberg was definitely a name I learned. But those textbooks failed to show the actual human impact Ruth’s many wins on the way to the Supreme Court have made on Americans.

What specifically puts my high school history textbook fails to do - and which this documentary achieves - is provide the depth and engagement that comes with hearing first-person accounts and individual struggles rather than dry impersonal facts. "RBG“ includes interviews with many individuals who Ruth represented in her days as a lawyer, many sharing their firsthand experiences with gender-influenced discrimination.

These interviews are quite profound. There are also clips of an 80-year-old Ruth doing push ups at the gym while these little old ladies brag about how bad ass she is.

It's wonderful.

So, I definitely recommend “RBG” and can honestly admit I got more out of this documentary than from any schoolbook.