‘HUBIE HALLOWEEN’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

Remember coming home after trick-or-treating to sort your candy into piles of “Yuck” and “Wow! A full-sized Snickers bar?”

"Hubie Halloween“ is a similar assortment of excitement and utter trash.

I absolutely hated it.

Steven Brill (writer-director of “Little Nicky”) has now offered up a tasteless “monster mash” of a movie, resembling a collection of Saturday Night Live-flavored skits (with many SNL actors like Maya Rudolph and Kenan Thompson), crammed together with heartfelt lessons on the importance of kindness, scary werewolves running amok, teenage babysitting drama, and some gag-worthy urine jokes.

This film gave me whiplash, with a plethora of themes and movie styles happening all at once.

Okay, okay, in an absurd way, some of it sort of works. The Halloween costumes and décor are on point, I will grant them that. The movie looks good, I suppose. Hubie (Adam Sandler) is written to be a gentle, lovable character who just wants to keep the community safe. His clever thermos invention did keep me laughing as it turned into a vacuum, a telescope, a shovel and flare gun at just the right moments.

So, if you’re looking for something with spooky spirit to have on in the background, "Hubie Halloween“ might be a solid choice, as long as you keep it muted all the way through.

But overall, I just can’t stand this kind of humor.

Hubie is surrounded by vile Salem townspeople, and after over an hour of watching them torment him just for being different, I was thoroughly repulsed. Yes, it’s supposedly lampooning the level of toxic bullying going on in cyberspace, but if I wanted a dose of that, I would stop by the comments section of a Facebook post.

If your “treat of choice” is slapstick comedy, scenery chewing and painfully vulgar humor, it might be worth your time. Personally, I wish I had turned it off after the first ten minutes.

I’ll stick with “Hocus Pocus” for my Halloween movie-night pick.

‘THE BOYS IN THE BAND’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

Strap in for two hours of whip-sharp snipes, a deluge of double-entendre, and a decades worth of distilled drama that finally uncorks over one fateful night, when a group of gay men in 1968 New York get together to celebrate a birthday.

Adapted from the play of the same name by Mart Crowley, “Boys in the Band” (directed by Joe Mantello) is a roller-coaster built of rocky relationships, ricocheting between emotional beats with jet-fueled ferocity. It’s New York City one year prior to the Stonewall riots, and while the oppressive, dire nature of open-closet living is present throughout, the story turns the glass inwards to examine the damage and danger of internalized prejudices the dwell within.

“The Boys in the Band” is a scream of fear-fueled frustration — a harrowing pressure cooker of pain, rage, intersectional injustices, and disillusionment that owes an incredible amount of its impact to the truly power-house cast that simmers from start to finish.

Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang”), in particular, is terrifying to behold as Michael the central, turbulent cog of the gathering. The evening spans his teetering trajectory into implosion, his descent marked by a growing viciousness that personifies the adage “hurt people hurt people.” It’s a magnificent exercise in toxicity and self-sabotage as Michael decimates each guest with nauseating vigor, spurred on by years of repressed shame, jealousy and self-loathing. Though Michael is the propulsion system that drives the evening, the group at large find themselves in a nexus of unresolved trauma, culminating in a tremendous clash of wills that highlights the fractures in the foundation of this small community of friends that have gone untended.

I wish I could go into greater depth on Charlie Carver’s soft spoken, and incredibly nuanced ‘Cowboy,’ a sweet sex worker whom it’s implied has been hired as for $20 as a ‘birthday present’ for the enchantingly dry Harold (Zachary Quinto). Throughout the tense evening, ‘Cowboy’ is repeatedly mocked for his seeming lack of eloquence and intelligence. Consideration is sparsely extended to ‘Cowboy,’ and while this could be seen as a hazard of being the outsider at a social gathering, there’s an undeniable classism at play that comes into sharp focus each time someone interacts with him as though he is an object and not a person. This disregard weighs heavier when you realize. We are never told his name, with Carver being credited as ‘Cowboy’ and nothing else — because no one asks him his name.

"Boys in the Band" is a good watch, especially as a time capsule of a specific subset of the gay community in the late ’60s. It is a fascinating example of mid-century queer representation as expounded on by a modern cast. And interestingly, a duly distressing story that I'm glad I was able to catch.

