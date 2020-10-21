Millennials Talk Cinema

What for some is ancient history is for others just stuff we remember from our youths. With such stories, those that could be called “recent history,” are turned into movies, there is a common tension between their need to be entertaining and their need to be factual. In the case of the new Netflix film, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” our reviewer, Amber-Rose Reed, admits to only knowing the Cliff’s Notes version of the true life story - the sensational 1969 trial of (initially) eight Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy to commit violence after massive riots that took place during the 1968 Democratic convention in Chicago. What’s important about this film, she suggests, is not the technical factuality of every detail, but the stories relevance to what is happening in America today, just over 50 years later.

‘TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” is riveting and clever, and if you’re a fan of Aaron Sorkin’s brand of fast-talking, fast-thinking drama, you’ll probably love it. From the pointed details to its structural choices, this new Netflix drama is a dynamic courtroom drama that is as entertaining as it is infuriating.

First, a disclaimer.

I don’t know a huge amount about this particular historical event, which works well for me, going into this review, because I’m not as interested in what Sorkin (who wrote and directed) got wrong or right (and yes, this is maybe the only time I, a historical pedant, will ever write those words). What’s more interesting to me, in this case, is what the film has to say about what’s happening now.

And boy, does "The Trial of the Chicago 7“ have a lot to say, much of it as pointed as the “Lock Them Up” sign held in frame for a beat longer than you’d expect.

The film’s relevance is part of why it is so infuriating.

The archival footage from 1968 is horrifically, gut-wrenchingly familiar. The impotent anger at the lawlessness and capriciousness of those in authority is likewise familiar, as is the Orwellian refusal to accept facts as facts. As engaging as this movie was, I spent a good deal of it angry.

Which is, honestly, probably the right reaction.

The thing that hit me hardest throughout “Trial” was how it looked at the idea of propriety, especially in the conflict between Abbie Hoffman (Sacha Baron Cohen) and Tom Hayden (Eddie Redmayne).

“It’s a revolution, Tom,” Hoffman says at one point. “We may have to hurt somebody’s feelings.”

There’s something, for me — and clearly for this fictionalized version of Tom Hayden — that is deeply uncomfortable about that. In discussions of social issues, there is a persistent idea that you can pacify, charm, or relate your way to political change, or, really, any kind of change. It’s a belief that, somehow, courtesy can see one through any injustice, and by following the correct social formula, one will —if not prevail — at least get even odds.

If this movie has a thesis, it’s that that idea is a lie.

“One thing this film always keeps in mind is that protests — the voices of citizens in the streets, calling for justice — are not a threat to democracy. Authoritarian silencing of those voices is the threat.”

Attorney General Mitchell (John Doman) has a line early on in the film, wherein he harkens back to the “America [he] grew up in,” and laments the lack of manners in kids these days. There is a constant call for “respect” and propriety by the judge, the lawyers, and Hayden himself. But what they want is propriety on their own terms, silence while civil rights are trampled on. Cooperation while political theater is being performed. Haircuts and contrition while people are being unjustly killed.

What is the worse crime, to be impolite to a judge or to beat and gag a Black man with the permission of that judge’s court? There is only one right answer to that question, and it’s not the one Mitchell or doddering Judge Juilus Hoffman (Frank Langella) would have you believe.

Nevertheless, playing nice is a hard habit to break.

That sort of yielding to authority can seem somehow baked into one’s bones. It’s reflexive. And a good deal of it comes pressed into those whom the system already serves.

In having Bobby Seale (scene stealer Yahya Abdul-Mateen II), Chairman of the Black Panthers and the only person of color among the initial eight defendants, confront Tom Hayden about the very apparent differences in their pasts and presents, “Trial” hangs a lantern on the inherent privilege the rest of the defendants have. After all, it is immediately apparent who is walking free on bail and who is brought into the courtroom in fetters.

Despite the historical moment this film reflects, it does feel strange to have a film about protests featuring a hugely white, male cast, in this moment of Black Lives Matter and Women’s marches.

Like that’s not really enough.

Ultimately, I don’t think the villain of the film is Mitchell or the horrific Judge Hoffman. It isn’t even the police.

It’s Richard Schultz (Joseph Gordon Levitt).

“I wish I could share Abbie’s sentiment that you’re a good guy,” Jerry Rubin (Jeremy Strong) says to him at one point. “But I’m afraid I can’t.”

Neither can I.

He’s the real villain because he’s just that — a “good guy,” a good father and good citizen, intelligent, with ethical standards and a critical mind that he is willing to throw out in service to a political, unjust process. He has his redemptive moments in the film, and I’m honestly pretty sure we’re meant to be at least a little in his corner. But standing up only when injustice is shoved inconveniently in your face isn’t righteousness.

It’s about as milquetoast as it gets.

But, I suppose, it’s better to (metaphorically) stand feebly than to never stand up at all.

Ben Franklin’s bon mot that we have “a republic, if you can keep it,” is often cited to illustrate the tenuousness of our democracy. One thing this film always keeps in mind is that protests — the voices of citizens in the streets, calling for justice — are not a threat to democracy. Authoritarian silencing of those voices is the threat.

If that sounds overtly political for a movie review, it does circle back to another idea “Trial” hammers home nquite effectively everything is political. And as Abbie says, “ignoring that idea is just weird to me.”

