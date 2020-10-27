Millennials Talk Cinema

A new Netflix remake of a classic tale of Gothic suspense (”Rebecca“) and a movie that only sounds like it’s a remake (”The Forty-Year-Old Version,“ also on Netflix) are the two streaming films that caught our local reviewers’ attention this week. ”Rebecca,“ based on the 1938 novel by Daphne Du Maurier, adapted for the screen by Alfred Hitchcock in 1940, benefits from sumptuous full-color cinematography, which review Alexa Chipman says made her want to visit the exquisitely photographed locales. Hitchcock’s version, it should be mentioned, won the Academy Award for Best Picture (the director’s only Best Picture win) and for its haunting black-and-white cinematography. ”The Forty-Year-Old Version,“ conversely, is a wholly original film shot in black-and-white, based loosely on the New York theater experiences of its filmmaker and star, Rhada Blank. Anderson Templeton says it should not be confused with the similarly titled sex-comedy starring Steve Carell, and is not to be missed.

Alexa Chipman

When you go up against Alfred Hitchcock in an adaptation, you need a spectacular premise.

From what I can tell, the primary inspiration behind this one was “We have better scenery!”

It may not be a cinematic masterpiece, but the 2020 version of “Rebecca” is a more accurate retelling of the novel than was Hitchcock’s. Director Ben Wheatley has crafted a sensory overload of stunning locations and artistically placed lens flares. Nearly every scene had me gasping “I want to go there!” at the screen, and I definitely covet the Manderley estate, with its vast library, atmospheric mirrors and formal gardens.

Leaning into the love story, rather than its gothic elements, Lily James (Mrs. de Winter) and Armie Hammer (Maxim de Winter) are adorable together and had me completely on board with their romantic joyrides through Monte Carlo. His fumbling devotion while dealing with the stress of his previous wife’s demise is pitifully tragic.

Speaking of which — the infamous Rebecca, who looms over the Hitchcock version in chilling majesty, is barely present in this retelling. Her greatest supporter, the housekeeper Mrs. Danvers, definitely has the right look, but that is where the success ends. I am not sure if it was a choice by the director or Kristin Scott Thomas, but the passionate (100% in love with Rebecca) version in the Hitchcock version is a lifeless, casual performance in this otherwise sumptuous version. The thrilling psychological terror that Mrs. Danvers causes Mrs. de Winter is reduced here to mild bullying, and I didn’t buy the phoned in performance by Thomas.

Despite the letdown of Mrs. Danvers, I am enamored of this lush, immersive adaptation. It is worth watching for the English countryside alone.

This is a film I plan to come back to when it is safe to gather with friends again. It is exactly the right movie to sit down with some tea and company to enjoy. For now, rustle up some crumpets or a glass of wine, because these beautiful visuals are quite relaxing compared to the original subject matter.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘THE FORTY-YEAR-OLD VERSION’

Anderson Templeton

Let me start by saying, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” does not in any way resemble “The 40-Year-Old Virgin.” I almost ignored this gem of a film because I had assumed it was some kind of parody of Judd Apatow’s cringe inducing sex comedy.

Yeah, this most definitely is not that.

So what the heck is “The Forty-Year-Old Version” then?

Aside from being brilliant, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” is a new-to-Netflix, Sundance Film Festival award-winner, written, directed by and starring Radha Blank. This is a comedic slice-of-life drama, loosely based on Blank’s life as a Black female playwright living in Harlem, coping with the realities of aging, the death of her mother, teaching high-school, and not being able to get her plays produced without compromising her Black perspective to appease white producers.

Shot in black-and-white on 35mm film, this is a vulnerable, eye-opening piece of art with the perfect balance of satire and poignant realism. It might feel slow at first. Don’t worry. The beginning deliberately shows Radha’s daily slog, as she faces the realities of middle age in New York City, especially as a woman.

Peppered with moments of edgy humor, Radha’s suppressed voice begins to resurface as she finds power and comfort in freestyle rap.

It’s a brilliant story, with fantastic film-making all-around. No surprise it was a hit at Sundance.

While a little more experimental than most mainstream movies on Netflix, “The Forty-Year-Old Version” is not one to miss.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]