Millennials Talk Cinema

The best family movies are as engaging to kids and their parents as to non-kid, non-parental fans of whatever genre the story springs from. This week, our millennial reviewers were captivated by an animated film about an adventurous girl who builds a rocket to search for her absent mother (who she believes is on the moon) and a semi-scary romp about an ancient guild of monster-fighting babysitters. Both more than satisfied, and rate positive marks from our bedazzled critics. Here’s what they have to say about “Over the Moon” and “The Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting.”

‘A BABYSITTER’S GUIDE TO MONSTER HUNTING’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

“A Babsitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” on Netflix is funny, creepy and delightful, says film reviewer Katie Wigglesworth.

Netflix is positively slaying the market when it comes to cute, spooky, kid-friendly films. “A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting” (from “Tank Girl” director Rachel Talalay) is funny, creepy, and delightful with mostly goofy scares and s solid troupe of young talent.

An ancient, global order of babysitters has been protecting the world in secret since the dawn of time — beating back all manner of things that go bump in the night to keep their charges safe. But Kelly is not a member of the order, and she isn’t prepared when the notorious Grand Guignol kidnaps the little boy she’s watching on Halloween to feed off his dreams. It’s a swift romp through the evening, with Kelly and Liz, the chapter president of one of the branches of this secretive society, racing to get the kid back to his bed by midnight.

I was pretty taken in right away.

There’s a good balance of silly charm, colorful characters, and little nuggets of kid-friendly nightmare fuel. I was a little hesitant when the first collection of fully CG monsters popped up, looking like the minions from “Despicable Me” had been fused with sentient sour patch kids. Thankfully, the “Toadies” are sparingly used and actually play into a handful of funny moments. Tom Felton is a delightful dream … er… nightmare as the surprisingly fun boogeyman villain. Felton (Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies) dances about most of his scenes with a bright, musical-theatre-esque glee that fits wonderfully with the overall tone. The movie also takes time throughout the end credits to show how all of the monsters and creepy effects are layered together to create the scenes. It’s a nice touch to add to a kid’s scary movie in particular, both giving a cool look into movie-making while potentially helping to show kids that they’re not real.

Tom Felton (Draco in the Harry Potter movies) is an entertaining nightmare maker in the Netflix film.

I loved scary things as a kid, but I was also very easily scared by the most mildly creepy concepts. Pixar’s “Monster’s Inc.” made me take the door off my closet. The since-buried Disney Channel original horror movie “Don’t Look Under the Bed” had me panicking late into the night for at least a year. And yet, I still loved scary things.

So if you’ve got an easily spooked scare-fanatic in your house, know that "A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting“ has one or two moments of cover-cowering potential, but seems to fall somewhere between “Hocus Pocus” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” as far as spookiness.

I honestly dug it a lot, and I hope the hints of a sequel are followed up on!

[Suggested Emojis: A heart and a Ghost Emoji]

’OVER THE MOON’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

Is there an animated movie out there that cannot make me cry? While the opening of “Over the Moon” did not reach “Up” levels of sobbing, I absolutely was tearing up. I was also fairly certain right then that I would love this new movie, which I did.

“Over the Moon, directed by animator Glen Keane (Disney’s ”The Little Mermaid“) and John Kahrs (Oscar-winning Disney short-film ”Paperman“) is populated by engaging, relatable characters and a real warmth, even in its darkest moments. I loved Fei Fei, the science-loving protagonist, and Cathy Ang’s voice talents were spectacular in bringing her to life. As far as I can tell, Phillipa Soo is always amazing. Her moon goddess Chang’e was no exception.

I could listen to Soo sing for days.

One of the things I loved most in “Over the Moon” was the detail, both on Earth and in Chang’e’s kingdom of Lunaria. Fei Fei’s neighborhood feels real, her neighbors interesting and unique, and the food! Watching this made me hungry, which is a compliment to the animated chefs.

The art and color of Lunaria felt so different, the shift really mirroring Fei Fei and Chin’s trip to this whole other reality.

I definitely recommend this space fantasy if you are looking for something lovely and heartwarming.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Smiling Moon Face]