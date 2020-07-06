Millennials Talk Cinema

Two highly-anticipated, politics-themed streaming releases landed over the 4th of July weekend. One is a live original cast film-capture of Broadway’s “Hamilton,” bringing viewers into the theater and up onto the stage with creator-star Lin Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. (Aaron Burr), Philippa Soo (Eliza Hamilton), Renée Elise Goldsberry (Angelica Schuyler), Chris Hackson (George Washington) and Daveed Diggs (star of the hit show “Snowpiercer”) as both Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson. The filmed production was captained by Thomas Kail, the director of last year’s Emmy-winning series “Fosse/Verdon” and 2016’s “Grease: Live.”

The other new release is the political satire “Irresistible,” written and directed by Jon Stewart (formerly of “The Daily Show”), and starring Steve Carell and Rose Byrne. The comedy focuses on a small mayoral race in the Midwest and the slick Washington operatives attempting to use it to their own Machiavellian advantage.

Here’s what a pair of reviewers from our pool of local film critics have to say about these two new streaming movies.

‘HAMILTON’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

The time has come!

People everywhere can finally experience the legendary hip-hop musical "Hamilton" without having to sell their first-born child for tickets. Disney has filmed a live performance of Broadway's "Hamilton," edited it into a fast-paced film format, and as of last weekend, is now streaming it on Disney+.

Yes!

’HAMILTON,’ on Disney+, captures (most of) the excitement of watching a Broadway show in an actual theater.

If you somehow haven't heard, "Hamilton" is the insanely popular, game-changing Broadway musical, written by and starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda turns the sometimes-dry history of the beginnings of America into a unique, invigorating, and relatable musical experience focusing on a poor immigrant orphan wanting to make a name for himself ... who just happens to be, you know, Alexander Hamilton, the country’s first Secretary of the Treasury. Believe me, this is nothing like what you'd experience in your typical history class or movie theater.

It's quite the opposite of typical.

"Hamilton" might honestly be too much for traditional tastes, as the core of this masterpiece is its marriage of hip-hop and theatre, which is what makes it work so well. What you are watching is a live Broadway performance, complete with pre-show “turn-off-your-cell-phones” announcement, audience applause, and even an intermission (well, a 60-second countdown while you run to the restroom)

As a hard-core fan of the theatre arts, I personally would prefer to experience "Hamilton" the way it was designed to be experienced. There's a particular exhilaration and connection that can only be achieved attending live theater, as opposed to watching it in video form.

So, regardless if you are a fan of theater, hip-hop, film or American history, "Hamilton" is a powerful and innovative production totally worth your time.

‘IRRISISTIBLE’

Pay-per-view

Alexa Chipman

Rural America has been a mystery to the Democratic party for so long that when they finally discover the perfect candidate — a liberal farmer and former U.S. colonel — a top political strategist is dispatched to make sure he becomes mayor of a tiny town in Wisconsin. This captures the attention of the Republican party, leading to all-out political war on Main Street U.S.A.

’IRRISISTIBLE’: Rose Byrne and Steve Carell in a political satire that film reviewer Alexa Chipman couldn;t wait to be over.

“Irresistible” is painful to watch, not because the concept is lackluster, but due to the script’s constant barrage of vulgarity and bullying.

The desperate stream of jokes blasts like a fire-hose, hoping one of them will actually be amusing (they are not). Comedy that fueled by gender-based anatomical references or cruelty to others is just not funny to me.

By the second half of this film, Steve Carell’s character, Gary, had become so obnoxious that I wanted to jump inside the screen and duct-tape his mouth shut.

While struggling to breathe through the screenplay, Rose Byrne, as Faith, at least has the timing and facial expressions to earn a few chuckles from her performance.

That being said, the final 10 minutes of “Irresistible” is a fascinating commentary on our political system, and its corrupt, selfish treatment of “swing states.” If creator Jon Stewart had concentrated on the townspeople, instead of following Gary around everywhere, this could have been an intriguing, thought-provoking film.

The best part of “Irresistible” is the town’s residents — a nervous baker with an amazing fruit cobbler, the two Mikes who wander around with beers giving visitors playful nicknames, and most of all Diana (Mackenzie Davis), whose intelligence and compassion shine through this travesty of a film.

There are bits and pieces of this film that are worth watching, but if you rent it, be ready to hit that forwarding button. For most of it, I was squirming in my chair, wishing the thing was over.

