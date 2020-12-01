Millennials Talk Cinema

‘HAPPIEST SEASON’

Hulu

Katie Wigglesworth

There’s a reason the “Holiday Rom-Com” has dominated the winter movie market for decades, returning year after year, festooned with bright packaging and seasonal soundtracks like a festive phoenix, rising anew in mid-November from the ashes of roasted chestnuts past.

They are hugely popular, a ravenously consumed sub-genre well loved by many a movie-goer. They are also, unfortunately, a particularly syrupy flavor of movie that I personally don’t often enjoy. Their bumbling, burgeoning trope-heavy romances tend to be overstuffed with canned slapstick and over-saturated with candy-cane coated clichés that I find more cloying than charming. But gosh-darnit, when I heard there was a “Meet the Parents”-esque holiday rom-com starring Kristen Stewart and directed/co-written by Clea Duvall, I knew I had to give it a shot.

And I’m really glad that I did, because “The Happiest Season” absolutely stole my heart.

The first twenty minutes are pretty standard holiday rom-com fare. Duvall layers in trope after trope, tap dancing perilously close to the ledge of “over-the-top,” but never quite going over it. Every time I could feel by eyes begin to roll, the movie would pull back a little and deliver an unexpected dose of clever, heartfelt honesty that promised a more interesting road ahead.

Harper (Mackenzie Davis) and Abby (Kristen Stewart) are clearly in love, all flushed cheeks and giddyness as they romp around a twinkling downtown Pittsburgh on a snow-dusted December evening. Harper, who adores Christmas, is excitedly escorting an amused but Christmas-averse Abby around as they discuss their impending holiday plans. In a rush of festive determination, Harper persuades Abby, who lost both her parents when she was 19, to come with her to her parents’ for Christmas, eager to see if she can get Abby to fall back in love with her favorite day.

The snag comes on the drive there when Harper reveals that she hasn’t come out to her shiny, Rockwellian, politically motivated family — or anyone from her fairly conservative upper-middle-class hometown. And she needs Abby to pretend to be her straight roommate until after the holidays are over.

Duvall and co-writer Mary Holland (who also acts in “Happiest Season” as Harper’s hilarious and endearing middle sister Jane) absolutely nail the balance between comedy, conflict, and honesty. They steadily subvert most of the tropes they introduce as they explore the delicate, difficult nature of complicated relationships, never forgetting to have empathy for each character’s lived experiences.

While the ensemble as a whole is a delight, Davis and Stewart are incandescent, their earnest performances and palpable chemistry are the emotional anchor that grounds the movie. Fun, sweet, and surprisingly complex, “Happiest Season” is a delicious, well-seasoned dish that absolutely won me over and has earned a space in my small but dogged rotation of holiday movies.

‘DREAMLAND’

Pay per view

Amber-Rose Reed

“Dreamland” is very beautifully shot, with dynamic scenery and atmosphere, really good acting, and a fascinating, sometimes discordant score.

Despite all of that, it somehow ends up among the more tepid movies I’ve seen of late.

The film is, as the voiceover tells us, the story of Eugene Evans (Finn Cole), the narrator’s older brother, and Allison Wells (Margot Robbie), the bank robber he finds hiding in their barn. Eugene is 17, wants nothing more than to escape his small town like his father did, and is obsessed with romantic stories of bank robberies and murders.

Let me tell you this, dear reader — this movie should have been about literally anyone but Eugene Evans.

Cole gives a great performance, don’t get me wrong. But despite the acting, Eugene is not compelling enough a character to drive the story, and his motivations were by turns muddy or baffling. I suppose I should sympathize with him. I too dream of beaches where I can spend all day reading crime fiction. But in context, sympathizing with him is very hard to do. In the middle of the Dust Bowl, when his family is a month away from losing their home, Eugene resents his stepfather because he wants him to ... wait for it ... stop stealing from the general store and get a job. Okay.

It’s a shame the ‘Dreamland’ script is so bereft of interesting choices, because the material is there. The film is populated with interesting characters — most of the Evans family, Eugene’s best friend Joe, and not least Allison herself. Robbie is wonderful throughout, and I am always impressed at how dynamic she makes each of her characters.

I suppose there’s one way in which I sympathize with Eugene.

I would also help Margot Robbie if she showed up bloody in my barn.

I won’t say don’t watch ‘Dreamland. If you like period pieces with great set design, it is definitely worth a watch. And the acting is quite good! But I’m left, in the end, with disappointment. The film had all the ingredients to be great.

Sadly, it wasn’t.