Millennials Talk Cinema: ‘Black Beauty’ and ’Dear Santa’

“Black Beauty,” updated from the 1800s and set in America instead of England, with the title horse character changed from a male to a female, her voice supplied by English actor Kate Winslet, is not bad because it makes so many changes from the original. According to reviewer Alexa Chipman, the new Disney film (directed by Ashley Avis) is bad because it’s boring, and that comes from someone who grew up playing with toy horses for hours in her back yard.

‘BLACK BEAUTY’

Disney+

Alexa Chipman

Is Disney’s new “Black Beauty” a nature documentary or a feature film? Considering most of this movie is tracking shots of horses while a pleasant narrator (Kate Winslet) drones on, I’m leaning toward the former.

When the actors (“The Nutcracker and the Four Realms”’ Mackenzie Foy and “Game of Thrones”’ Iain Glen, among others) actually do have lines, they are kept at arm’s length, which means there is no emotional weight to this film, except through the perspective of Black Beauty herself.

While I appreciate the dedication to immersive storytelling from the perspective of a horse, it was a constant strain to figure out what was going on with the humans, and ultimately wasn’t worth the effort. Yes, I know the book was written that way, but this is a situation where some additional structural changes are needed for an effective adaptation.

This felt like an audiobook given a massive budget, which was mostly spent showing gorgeous horses stepping artistically into lens flares. The effect is quite captivating . . . for the first 10 minutes. As the movie slipped past the hour mark, it grew tedious, even with melodramatic scenes of the horse plunging into a roaring creek to save her human companion.

To make matters worse, the takeaway message of “Black Beauty” is that all a human needs for a happily-ever-after is to find a man with a sizeable trust fund to support their dreams. Seriously?

They updated the story to include iPhones, why not a more suitable ending for twenty-first century women?

I’m not even sure my horse-infatuated teenage self would have been satisfied with this adaptation, and I spent hours playing with toy mustangs in the backyard.

I guess it is a useful film if you are having trouble sleeping?

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Down, ZZZ emoji]

‘DEAR SANTA’

Video-on-Demand

Anderson Templeton

"Dear Santa" is the cheery humanity-restoring holiday movie that 2020 needs right now.

Directed by filmmaker Dana Nachman (“Batkid Begins”), it's a peppy documentary covering the United States Postal Service's “Operation Santa Claus” initiative, established in 1912. I had never heard of "Operation Santa Claus" before, until a bunch of articles popped up in my news-feed last week, and wow, talk about a project that is so pure-hearted.

“Operation Santa Claus” is what the United States Postal Service has developed to manage all the letters sent to the North Pole, containing eager messages and wish lists for Santa. This operation has been going on for over 100 years! In recent years, volunteers (AKA elves) all across the nation scan each letter and upload it to the Operation Santa website, where any kindly soul can choose a letter, and make that kid's wish come true. "Dear Santa" follows the program’s first year of going online at a national level, in 2019.

The movie starts out with the fun cutesy stuff, then about 15 minutes in, it gets real. Filmmakers went to Paradise, California, where a postal worker who lost everything in the fires is dedicated to fulfilling all the local kids' wishes sent to Santa. Over in Chicago, a struggling mother wrote a letter to Santa asking for mattresses for her children. You see their faces light up on Christmas when the surprise beds are delivered.

The letter that broke me however, was from a little boy who didn't want any presents, he just asked Santa if God still loves him because he likes boys. Seriously, make sure you have tissues handy.

For those of you who might have children, don't worry. This film is totally kid appropriate. Every postal worker or volunteer interviewed refers to themselves as elves, taking their direction from the North Pole, and explains that there are so many children that want gifts, Santa Claus is asking for help.

There is so much love expressed in this little film, showing the best of humanity. You see hundreds of Americans acting with absolute selflessness, kindness, and respect, all in order to make a kid's wish come true, acts and qualities we are seeing less of these days.

You can rent this film on Amazon and Apple TV. It’ll definitely put you in the mood for Christmas.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]