Millennials Talk Cinema

‘WONDER WOMAN 1984’

HBO Max

Katie Wigglesworth

“Wonder Woman 1984” is a convoluted gift to unwrap, and that’s putting it mildly.

The new film sequel — released last week on HBO Max (and a few brave theaters, where that’s actually allowed), after being pulled from theatrical release earlier in the year — is a bit of a mess. A colorful, confusing, entertaining, muddy mess.

The biggest highlight of the whole movie, for me, is the cast and the actors’ committed performances. Gal Gadot is measured, methodical and mesmerizing in her return role as the dashing Diana Prince (secret identity of Wonder Woman), who we find still swooping in to lend a mysterious, super-powered hand where she can, and who now works for the Smithsonian Institute in Washington D.C. as an expert on anthropology and archaeology. It’s there, almost six decades post the events of the first movie, that she meets the newly hired and comically mousy Dr. Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig). Though in her first two scenes Wiig strays perilously close to parody, she proves to be an excellent casting choice for the babbling, bumbling, brilliant Barbara, and she transitions steadily from preyed-upon to predator without cheapening the emotional shift of her character, despite the clunky writing she’s working with.

Chris Pine is back as the delightful, refreshing breath of non-limiting masculinity, Steve Trevor. I won’t spoil how or why he’s back from the dead. All I’ll say is I was torn between giddy enthusiasm over getting to watch Steve and Diana be cute together again, and face-palming bewilderment at how needlessly over-complicated, and honestly kind-of-messed-up the scriptwriters made his return. Let’s not mince words —Gadot and Pine are ridiculously attractive people with a staggering amount of onscreen chemistry. Their connection feels just as genuine as it did in the first movie. Pine’s enigmatic performance as a fish out of his time stream — all big blue eyes and wonderstruck adoration as he follows a devoted, doting Diana around D.C. in a lovely role reversal of their previous dynamic —.is going to be one of my favorite movie developments of the decade.

But what could have been a simple (and emotionally impactful development) is given the weirdest qualifier that I could not stop thinking about throughout the movie. When you’re done with the movie, Google Roxana Hadadi’s piece on “Wonder Woman 1984” on Vulture. Aside from being a hilarious, wonderful writer, Hadadi also nails my thoughts on the subject.

Lastly, Pedro Pascal (“The Mandalorian”) deserves a mountain of accolades for the stellar job he does as the movie’s most confusing, poorly-written character, Maxwell Lord. Pascal oozes a sleazily frenetic charisma and commits 100% to every bizarre, fascinating scene he’s in, without ever feeling disingenuous or hammy. But sheer force-of-will and buckets of talent can’t correct poor scripting, and Maxwell Lord suffers from being simultaneously overwritten and terminally underdeveloped.

Lord is a pile of plot points masquerading as a person. He’s a struggling single dad, a commercial personality, a flimsy façade of a successful businessman, and an oil-less oil baron desperately trying to keep a con alive. Okay, sure that’s already plenty to go on, but he’s also somehow deeply knowledgeable of mystically empowered, obscure ancient antiquities and has the resources to track black market operations as well as orchestrate armed robberies, despite having only one clearly overworked employee.

What?

There’s a phrase in story development, “Too many hats,” referring to when a plot gets bogged down by trying to be too many things at once — like wearing a hat on top of another hat. Maxwell Lord — and to be fair, “Wonder Woman 1984” — are wearing entirely too many dang hats for anything to make sense.

While there is plenty of escapism to entertain and no dull or dragging moments, there’s also no real depth or coherency. There is entirely too much going on in this151 minute-long, precariously overstuffed closet of a movie, where nothing is given enough time or space to develop. It’s too much and too little at the same time — a glittering spectacle with a lot of curious concepts and top shelf ingredients that is hampered by sloppy execution.

So after all that, did I like “Wonder Woman 1984?” Should people pop it on for a watch?

Yes, actually, I honestly did enjoy myself, and I hope people do give it a go.

Is it better than the 2017 “Wonder Woman”?

Not by a long shot.

“Wonder Woman” is a favorite of mine, and despite falling back on a fairly cliché, copy-and-paste third act super-powered showdown, the original film is a tight, well-crafted movie that did an excellent job establishing its titular character. “WW84,” in its aim to be bigger, brighter, and bolder, struggles under the weight of its own plot.