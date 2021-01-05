Millennials Talk Cinema

‘SOUL’

Disney+

Alexa Chipman

What would be in an exhibit about your life?

I don’t mean the special moments or dreams, but what you spend the most time doing in reality. For aspiring jazz pianist Joe Gardner (voiced by Jamie Foxx) — the primary protagonist of Pixar-Disney’s new animated film “Soul” — he finds himself surrounded by monuments to laundry machines, rejection meetings and lonely meals. Gazing at an endless hallway of monotony, his protégé can’t help but wonder what the point of life is.

“Soul” is an imaginative misadventure of what happens after death.

Joe’s spirit is determined to avoid the great light and begins a stubborn quest to reclaim his chance at living. He tries to sneak through the land of newborn souls, back to Earth, and ends up an accidental mentor to equally intractable 22 (Tina Fey).

For thousands of years, 22 has been attempting to find a “spark” that will allow them to be born, but nothing about being human is appealing. They venture through the Hall of Everything, trying out rocket launches, baking, and becoming a librarian. The only thing that 22 finds fascinating is the ability to “shush” people in the library.

“Soul” has spectacular visuals and a lush jazz soundtrack, but the emphasis is on what it means to be alive. Are we defined by our talents? Our career? What we love? Maybe none of that matters.

This exquisitely philosophical film is wrapped up in appealing animation. It is fascinating, whether we have pondered similar concepts for years or are wondering what life is for the first time. It seems to be made for adults, but written in a concise, clear manner that children can latch onto as well.

“Soul” is not a frothy, superficial cotton candy film. It has a rich complexity that lingers in your mind. I found myself sitting and pondering it long after the credits rolled.

What is my spark? What would be in my exhibit? Would there just be laundry and shattered hopes, like Joe? Have I been wasting my time here on Earth?

This brilliant, thoughtful film is the perfect way to start the year. It calls for re-evaluating who we are and what it means to be human.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Musical Note]

‘SHADOW IN THE CLOUD’

Pay Per View

Anderson Templeton

"Shadow in the Cloud" is a new action-packed WWII film unlike any other period war film I've ever seen. Don't be fooled by the low ratings from other reviewers and websites. "Shadow in the Cloud" (Directed by Roseanne Liang) is a total blast, with a powerhouse leading performance by Chlöe Grace Moretz.

This film follows Flight Officer Garrett (Moretz), a young female pilot and flight mechanic for the Royal Air Force, who urgently boards a B-17 plane with strict orders to protect and deliver a mysterious top secret package. When Garrett's new crew of misogynistic men refuse to acknowledge her rank and abilities, they confine her to the bottom gun turret.

Garrett spends half the film stuck in this claustrophobic glass ball hanging under the plane, connected to the crew only through a headset and sound. When no one believes her warnings of a shadowy figure crawling across the plane, she is forced to take matters into her own hands. By the end of the film, Moretz goes full-on Ripley from “Alien,” single-handedly taking down enemy fighter jets and a literal monster who is slowly ripping the plane apart from the outside.

There is so much that is awesome about this movie!

On top of its sheer entertainment value, this film also brilliantly calls out sexism, which is as much of an obstacle for Garrett as her physical enemies are, ultimately showing how capable and badass a female WWII pilot can be, even in the face of extraordinary adversity.

Despite being set in the 1940's, the cinematic style is most definitely 1980s thriller, like it could believably exist in the same universe as “Stranger Things,” complete with a pulse pounding synth score. Too many other reviewers are getting hung up on not knowing what genre this film technically falls into, and are branding it a bad film.

Dude. Its genre is Summer Blockbuster! A certain degree of cheese factor is written into its DNA! This is one of those films where if you worry about the realism of the action sequences, you're less likely to enjoy it.

So buckle up, grab a big bowl of popcorn, crank up your surround sound, and let "Shadow in the Cloud" take you on one hell of a ride.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Open-Mouthed Face]