Millennials Talk Cinema

‘THE WHITE TIGER’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

There are no heroes in this brutally honest commentary on income inequality and prejudice. Director Ramin Bahrani has crafted a stunning adaptation of the novel of the same name, by Aravind Adiga. This is an Oscar-worthy film, if I have ever seen one, despite some language that is racially questionable.

When I found out that Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Pinky) and Rajkummar Rao (Ashok) were in a film together, my fan-girling went off the charts, to the point I had to pause the opening scene to calm down. I have followed both of their careers for years and have been impressed with Priyanka since “What’s Your Raashee?” in which she portrays 12 different characters.

I hadn’t seen Adarsh Gourav in a film before, but he is a standout as Balram, a driver who is desperately trying to climb above his caste. Forced to live in the squalor of a parking garage, while his employer prances about in a luxurious apartment, Balram’s anger slowly builds until he snaps, unable to take it any longer. Watching Gourav’s performance in a gradual descent into rage is absolutely riveting.

“Rich men are born with opportunities they can waste,” Balram rants at one point, watching Ashok fritter away his life without doing anything meaningful.

While our own Western dichotomy between rich and poor is not quite at these extremes yet, we are headed that direction on a very fast train with no brakes.

For many Americans, a few months without income, and that’s it. There is no cushion. The pandemic has amplified our awareness of the fleeting nature of America’s appearance of wealth, especially in areas like Petaluma, where apartment rentals are over half an average person’s income.

Watching this film is like seeing our future.

It isn’t pretty.

Like many Hindi films, music is woven in beautifully, moving the story along with care and creativity. In “The White Tiger,” it is subtle and well-integrated, running under the action almost like a heartbeat.

This film has true emotional weight to it.

Trust me, it is not a good choice for putting on in the background while making idle conversation.

“The White Tiger” draws you into an indifferent world where there are no innocents. There is no right and wrong.

Only survival.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Money/Gold]

‘PALMER’

Apple TV+

Anderson Templeton

The new "Palmer" is a heartwarming drama staring Justin Timberlake as a freshly released ex-con who slowly becomes the protector of a little gender-non-confirming seven-year-old named Sam. While the plot isn't exactly unpredictable or anything, the film's strength lies in its characters, especially Sam, played by Ryder Allen, officially the world's most adorable human.

I found myself genuinely invested, as introverted Eddie Palmer (Timberlake) returns to his small home town and tries to adapt to life after serving 12 years in prison. Surprisingly, Justin Timberlake delivers a deeply realistic and emotionally intuitive performance, as Palmer faces prejudice and discrimination while trying to simply live a normal life. The only person in his town who does not judge Palmer — or see life through a negative lens for that matter — is Sam, a little boy who loves fairy princesses, sassy dancing, and tea parties.

When Sam's drug addict mother leaves, Sam latches onto Palmer, and gradually revives Palmer's locked-down humanity. Of all the people to play a hurt ex-con who uses his fists to solve conflicts, I never would've thought of Justin Timberlake. Despite his impressive dramatic acting chops, I just couldn't fully erase the high-voiced boy band star from my mind.

But ultimately, I wanted to like this movie so much that I made peace with that.

I also think it's pretty wonderful to have a lead character be a gender-non-conforming kid who is portrayed in such a positive light. I mean, you take one look at Sam and you're going to want to give him every princess crown he asks for.

He's that adorable.

Heads up, there are themes of homophobia, abandonment, and acceptance. Overall, “Palmer” isn't likely to win any Oscars or anything, but I'm really glad I saw it. It is one of those films that's definitely bound to open hearts.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Rainbow]