Millennials Talk Cinema

‘THE DIG’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

There’s something incredibly fitting in the notion of a film about archaeology being a meditation on what is left of us after we die.

“The Dig,” starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes, is centered on a self-taught “excavator” and the woman who hires him to excavate possible burial mounds on her land. Unearthing a grave is the perfect circumstance under which to discuss death, which the film definitely does. There’s a sense of foreboding throughout, not only due to the oncoming WWII, but also due to failing health and the death of relationships.

The movie isn’t only about death, of course.

It also delves into classism, especially that around education, but perhaps most of all, it looks at loneliness. There’s a cliché about how one can be lonely in a room full of people. That’s true, of course. Most clichés have at least a glimmer of truth about them. Edith Pretty (Mulligan) and Basil Brown (Fiennes) are both deeply lonely individuals, who find that same sense of loneliness mirrored in one another, and perhaps slightly assuaged in their having discovering a kindred spirit.

“The Dig” is beautifully shot and interestingly structured, as though the story itself is being excavated. Most of the film is relatively straightforward, digging right into the story. But some of it doesn’t quite overlap, with dialogue laid over performances where few words are spoken, as though the conversation is less about dialogue and more about communion. The film is not exactly chronological, with some moments coming out of order, as though by giving viewers brief flashes backward, we uncover the meaning in what we’ve seen. And some things happen off-screen, notable in their absence, but definite in their happening.

The performances throughout are solid and subtle, with Mulligan as the standout. She conveys so much with a look or a breath. The period details are really wonderful; they feel authentic to wartime England without a belaboring of the wartime England point.

And the dig scenes!

What I would not give to go dig in an Anglo-Saxon burial mound!

I loved watching the slow excavation of the mound and the discovery of what was inside. This is not an action-packed, dialogue-heavy film, but an emotional, subtle one. I definitely recommend it.

‘THE NIGHT’

Pay-per-view

Katie Wigglesworth

Claustrophobic, beautiful, tense and haunting, director Kourosh Ahari’s “The Night” is a breathtaking directorial debut that makes brilliant use of its sharp story and atmospheric setting to weave a nerve-wracking tale of horror and heartache.

The film, available on several streaming platforms as a pay-per-view offering, follows a young couple, Neda (Niousha Jafarian) and Babak (Shahab Hosseini), through a terrifying night of ever-encroaching darkness, as they desperately fight to protect themselves and their infant daughter from sinister shadows lurking in the seemingly cavernous hallways of the dreamlike Hotel Normandie.

“The Night’ is clever in its feverish progression and lucid-dream atmosphere, playfully tugging the family (and the audience) into a cat’s cradle of suggestion with clever subversions and deft strikes. Ahari weaves a gorgeous, grim tapestry of cultural isolationism, exploring the relationship Neda and Babak have to their surroundings as Iranian transplants to Los Angelos, as well as to each other. It’s an engaging, ensnaring tale that makes effective use of every space, frame, and moment of sound.

The darkness of “The Night“ is alive, thrumming to sentience with a truly evocative sound design and amazing score from Nima Fakhara that sizzles beneath every scene. It’s an aural experience that feeds off subtlety and twins so well with cinematographer Maz Makhani’s lush use of depth, composition, and color, that often they feel inseparable — a single omnipresent entity snaking tighter and tighter around the young family. But that feeling, that believability, is brought home by the powerful performances of Jafarian and Hosseini.

As the plot twists forward, Neda and Babak struggle to understand the trap they’ve found themselves tangled in, and are tormented by secrets they’ve each locked deep away. In short, “The Night” is really, truly good. I can already tell I’m going to watch it many, many more times.

And I can’t wait to see what Ahari, who also edited the movie and co-wrote the script with Milaad Jarmooz, directs next.