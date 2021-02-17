Millennials Talk Cinema

‘FINDING ‘OHANA’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

The brilliance of this film is that the entire family will enjoy it!

Children will love the treasure hunting, the pirates, and the visually spectacular scenery. Teenagers will find a painfully adorable romance plot and sibling rivalry to laugh along with, and parents are not left out because, somehow, amid the mayhem is some surprisingly nuanced drama from the older characters.

“Finding ‘Ohana” is such a blast to watch that I completely forgot I was supposed to get clothes out of the dryer about halfway through. It captured my attention within the first five minutes and did not let up until the credits rolled — and not even then, because there are hilarious mini-movies as a sort of epilogue.

“Finding ‘Ohana” has a tongue-in-cheek attitude that doesn’t take the genre seriously. As one of the kids points out, “Is it weird that I’m getting used to finding so many dead sailors?”

The premise is classic. A family moves back to Hawaii after the grandfather becomes ill, they need money to pay the bills, so the children decide to go treasure hunting after they find an old journal.

Pili (Kea Peahu) is an avid geocacher, so she leads the charge. The flashbacks to privateers hiding the gold are campy fun, especially since we hear her voice whenever anyone talks. I was practically crying, I was laughing so hard during those scenes. She drags along her new friend Casper (Owen Vaccaro), who cheerfully faces spiders, lava, and constant peril.

Ioane (Alex Aiono) is the too-cool-for-school older brother, who is more worried about scuffing his shoes than finding caches of gold. They are lucky to have Hana (Lindsay Watson) along to help, especially since she understands the spiritual side of the island and its mythology. This film shows how we can have a beautiful connection to the land that goes beyond simply living in a place.

We’ve been stuck inside with family for awhile now, and the core message of this film resonates in a special way as a result. Don’t take people for granted, even if they are starting to annoy you. Tell them how much you love them, even though you are frustrated.

Be honest. Be kinder. Be ‘Ohana.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Laughing Face]

‘COWBOYS’

Pay-per-view

Anderson Templeton

Before I describe the brilliant, award-winning film "Cowboys," I want to talk about something disturbing that certain audience members are attempting to do to this movie.

I noticed on the movie review website Rotten Tomatoes, that the average score, from actual media affiliated critics, is a whopping 93% positive, but the average from non-media people is 50%. IMBD also displays a low audience score of 4.5 out of 10. Before watching the new streaming film, I thought, “How could a film that took home two Tribeca Film Festival awards, as well as a slew of other wins from smaller film fests, be bad enough to deserve those low scores?” Well, it turns out that a group of people are deliberately voting to bring down the film's rating to discourage people from watching it, simply because the central character of Joe is a transgender child. The anti-trans, hate-forward ”reviews“ they have posted, some of them obviously based on reactions to the trailer rather than the film, are not pretty.

There is more than a fine line between constructive criticism and spiteful words designed to hurt. Maybe if these individuals actually saw this film, and let the powerful work from the actors guide them, they would be able to understand. This refusal to see things from another's perspective is exactly why 11-year-old Joe (the character’s birth name is Josie) starts the film depressed and angry.

But in his case it's not because random internet trolls refuse to empathize with him. It's his mother. Poignantly played by the normally comedic Jillian Bell, her persistent nonacceptance, fueled by her desire for a feminine daughter, blows up in her face after an explosive argument goes too far, leading Joe's troubled father (brilliantly performed by a vulnerable Steve Zahn) to impulsively take his hurting son as far away as possible. That decision sets up a complex series of actions and reactions which carry the film along to some unpredictable emotional collisions.

Contrary to what one of the fake reviewers referred to as "evil and horrific," "Cowboys" is a quiet, beautiful, character-driven film that focuses on the internal journeys of two separated parents, as Joe (played by actual trans boy Sasha Knight) simply yearns to feel free. Matters become complicated when Joe is reported as kidnapped, which results in the father-son duo deciding to travel to Canada on horseback and start a new life.

This film is powerful and respectful, and masterfully allows you to see what each major character is internally going through. Personally, I was quite moved, and have not been able to stop thinking about it. As for the haters, I leave you with this powerful quote delivered by Joe's father, "You are not God, okay? And Joe is not some lump of clay that you just pound into something. Joe is Joe. We either accept that, or you f--k him up."

Film is a powerful art form capable of creating catharsis by allowing us to walk in others' shoes. Some people just need to put on the damn shoes.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]