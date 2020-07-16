Millennials Talk Cinema

A fantasy-adventure stretching across centuries, and starring Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Eijofor, plus a challenging comedy-drama from the guy who directed “40-Year-Old Virgin” and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live, are the current streaming films that caught the attention of our critics this week. Amber-Rose Reed favorably compares “The Old Guard” to another legendary series about immortal fighters of evil, and Katie Wigglesworth wrestles with the likability/non-likeability of the main character in Judd Apatow’s clunky but fascinating “The King of Staten Island.”

Here’s what they have to say about these two new films.

‘THE OLD GUARD’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved ‘The Old Guard,” and if you like sleek action sequences, Charlize Theron being awesome, and/or Chiwetel Ejiofor in a nice suit, you should watch it, because you’ll like it too.

Okay, I admit it. It was almost a given that I was going to love this movie.

’THE OLD GUARD’: The new Netflix adventure about immortals protecting the world, says Amber-Rose Reed, tackles important contemporary questions - but also has swords.

I like all of the above-listed things, as well as having a long standing love of the “Highlander” franchise, another story of immortals fighting their way through the centuries while awaiting a far-off final death.

One of the things I love about such films, and speculative fiction in general, is that the questions asked are often the very ones we wrestle with every day - just with more swords.

In a world constantly bombarded with horrible news, it’s almost impossible to believe there’s anything a single person can do to make a difference. This is apparently true even for immortal warriors. Andy (or Andromache the Scythian, played by Theron) has lived a long time. When a mission to save a kidnapped person turns out to be trap, it’s the last straw, and she decides to break up her band of militant do-gooders and retire from the helping humanity business.

But then in comes Merrick (Harry Melling), a Big Pharma CEO with designs on her DNA, and Nile (Kiki Layne), a new immortal who still believes she can make a difference.

Suddenly, retirement for Andromache the Scythian might not be in the cards after all.

Director Gina Prince-Blythewood is great with character-building and emotion, as always – her 2014 film “Beyond the Lights” is beyond lovely for any who might have missed it – and here she proves herself as deft with action as she is with emotion. While the script is sometimes a bit overwritten, the strength of the characters and the actors portraying them shine throughout. Along with Theron, Layne is a huge stand out – strong, vulnerable, internal but never disconnected - and I always enjoy Marwan Kenzari, who here plays one of a pair of star-crossed medieval lovers.

To circle back to my original point, I loved “The Old Guard,” do hope you love it too. I am already pumped for the hopefully-soon-to-be-made sequel.

‘KING OF STATEN ISLAND’

Streaming On Demand

Katie Wigglesworth

“The King of Staten Island” is, uh … clunky.

Directed by Judd Apatow (“40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up”), it’s a baffling blend of good moments, an excellent supporting cast, a wandering plot, lackluster dialogue, and, most importantly, Pete Davidson, of Saturday Night Live.

Honestly, it was hard to watch this and not fixate on it being partially autobiographical of Davidson’s life. I couldn’t even remember his character’s name when I sat down to write this review. I had to look it up because I just kept thinking of him as “Pete Davidson.”

The story follows 24-year-old Scott (Davidson) who’s living at home with his mother (Marisa Tomei) and college-bound younger sister in Staten Island. He’s a college dropout and an aspiring (though wildly inconsistent) amateur tattoo artist who sells drugs with his childhood group of best friends as he drifts his way through life, usually high and in a perpetual state of turbulence.

The bulk of the plot revolves around Scott dealing with unresolved issues that crop up when his mother starts dating for the first time since his firefighter father’s death early in his life.

The new man? Also a firefighter.

For almost two-thirds of the movie, I was pretty sure I didn’t like “The King of Staten Island.” There were standout scenes where I could feel the effectiveness of Davidson and Apatow’s collaboration (a particularly interesting sequence in a drugstore springs to mind), but so much of the movie just meanders through Scott’s arrested development, in a manner that made me feel more annoyed than engaged. I frequently found myself wanting to spend more time with the ensemble around Scott, both a testament to their characterization and excellent acting, especially Bel Powley who plays Scott’s sort-of girlfriend, Kelsey.