Millennials Talk Cinema

AMBER-ROSE REED AND KATIE WIGGLESWORTH
ARGUS-COURIER FILM REVIEWERS
July 15, 2020, 11:41PM
A fantasy-adventure stretching across centuries, and starring Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Eijofor, plus a challenging comedy-drama from the guy who directed “40-Year-Old Virgin” and Pete Davidson of Saturday Night Live, are the current streaming films that caught the attention of our critics this week. Amber-Rose Reed favorably compares “The Old Guard” to another legendary series about immortal fighters of evil, and Katie Wigglesworth wrestles with the likability/non-likeability of the main character in Judd Apatow’s clunky but fascinating “The King of Staten Island.”

Here’s what they have to say about these two new films.

‘THE OLD GUARD’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

I loved ‘The Old Guard,” and if you like sleek action sequences, Charlize Theron being awesome, and/or Chiwetel Ejiofor in a nice suit, you should watch it, because you’ll like it too.

Okay, I admit it. It was almost a given that I was going to love this movie.

’THE OLD GUARD’: The new Netflix adventure about immortals protecting the world, says Amber-Rose Reed, tackles important contemporary questions - but also has swords.
I like all of the above-listed things, as well as having a long standing love of the “Highlander” franchise, another story of immortals fighting their way through the centuries while awaiting a far-off final death.

One of the things I love about such films, and speculative fiction in general, is that the questions asked are often the very ones we wrestle with every day - just with more swords.

In a world constantly bombarded with horrible news, it’s almost impossible to believe there’s anything a single person can do to make a difference. This is apparently true even for immortal warriors. Andy (or Andromache the Scythian, played by Theron) has lived a long time. When a mission to save a kidnapped person turns out to be trap, it’s the last straw, and she decides to break up her band of militant do-gooders and retire from the helping humanity business.

But then in comes Merrick (Harry Melling), a Big Pharma CEO with designs on her DNA, and Nile (Kiki Layne), a new immortal who still believes she can make a difference.

Suddenly, retirement for Andromache the Scythian might not be in the cards after all.

Director Gina Prince-Blythewood is great with character-building and emotion, as always – her 2014 film “Beyond the Lights” is beyond lovely for any who might have missed it – and here she proves herself as deft with action as she is with emotion. While the script is sometimes a bit overwritten, the strength of the characters and the actors portraying them shine throughout. Along with Theron, Layne is a huge stand out – strong, vulnerable, internal but never disconnected - and I always enjoy Marwan Kenzari, who here plays one of a pair of star-crossed medieval lovers.

To circle back to my original point, I loved “The Old Guard,” do hope you love it too. I am already pumped for the hopefully-soon-to-be-made sequel.

‘KING OF STATEN ISLAND’

Streaming On Demand

Katie Wigglesworth

“The King of Staten Island” is, uh … clunky.

Directed by Judd Apatow (“40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up”), it’s a baffling blend of good moments, an excellent supporting cast, a wandering plot, lackluster dialogue, and, most importantly, Pete Davidson, of Saturday Night Live.

Honestly, it was hard to watch this and not fixate on it being partially autobiographical of Davidson’s life. I couldn’t even remember his character’s name when I sat down to write this review. I had to look it up because I just kept thinking of him as “Pete Davidson.”

The story follows 24-year-old Scott (Davidson) who’s living at home with his mother (Marisa Tomei) and college-bound younger sister in Staten Island. He’s a college dropout and an aspiring (though wildly inconsistent) amateur tattoo artist who sells drugs with his childhood group of best friends as he drifts his way through life, usually high and in a perpetual state of turbulence.

The bulk of the plot revolves around Scott dealing with unresolved issues that crop up when his mother starts dating for the first time since his firefighter father’s death early in his life.

The new man? Also a firefighter.

For almost two-thirds of the movie, I was pretty sure I didn’t like “The King of Staten Island.” There were standout scenes where I could feel the effectiveness of Davidson and Apatow’s collaboration (a particularly interesting sequence in a drugstore springs to mind), but so much of the movie just meanders through Scott’s arrested development, in a manner that made me feel more annoyed than engaged. I frequently found myself wanting to spend more time with the ensemble around Scott, both a testament to their characterization and excellent acting, especially Bel Powley who plays Scott’s sort-of girlfriend, Kelsey.

I groaned when I realized, at 1 hour and 38 minutes in – and positive I was in the final stretch – that I still had a whopping 55-minutes to go. But in those 55 minutes my opinion of the movie shifted from benign observance to genuine interest. I finally felt the emotional connection the first legs of the movie had tentatively and begrudgingly been pushing for.

But that is a long time to not truly root for any character, let alone a main character, which is a big problem.

“The King of Staten Island” is clearly a work of catharsis for Davidson, who co-wrote the screenplay with Apatow. Oddly enough, the screenplay would have been made stronger by bringing in a third writer – someone not as invested in Davidson’s history – to flesh out the dialogue, restructure the beats, and blend Scott’s own story more seamlessly with the stories surrounding him.

Overall, it’s a decent movie. It’s never bad, not even when it’s frustratingly inconsistent, underwritten or unfocused.

Despite it’s missteps “The King of Staten Island” is honestly fascinating. There are layers upon layers to this movie that I’m not sure Davidson was aware he was pouring it out of himself. Scott, the anchor of the movie, is somehow utilized too much and not enough. Davidson’s acting is fine. His performance is largely one-note with the occasional peak or valley.

The problem with Scott isn’t necessarily Pete Davidson the actor, but Pete Davidson the writer. It seems as though Davidson often wrote Scott from a place of self-loathing. You can tell you’re supposed to find him unlikeable, and he definitely does plenty of frustrating, unlikeable things, but the movie also needs you to root for him and empathize with him, which is hard to do when it often feels like the script itself doesn’t like him.

And frankly, Scott is dealing with a lot.

Like Davidson himself, Scott is living with Crohn’s disease, an autoimmune disorder that causes painful gastro-intestinal issues. But it’s not just you’re average tummy trouble. Chronic illnesses like Crohn’s affect your mood, cause intense fatigue, contribute to mental fog, and ultimately force you to live much of your life in pain. It takes a lot out of you to do conceptually easy, simple things.

Add into this that Scott also has ADHD, which scatter-shots his already inhibited focus, meaning that even more energy is expended trying to process things at a pace that isn’t built for him. These aren’t excuses for Scott’s behavior, but understanding how they affect him gives crucial context to understanding him.

As someone with my own flavors of auto-immune diseases, ADHD, and other neurological disorders, I know that living in chronic pain is draining, trying to keep pace with the abled world (and often falling behind) is draining. Literally, almost everything is draining, and that perpetual exhaustion affects so many aspects of life. Combine this with the grief and abandonment issues stewing from Scott’s dad’s death and the many indications that Scott also has undiagnosed Borderline Personality Disorder, and it makes a whole lot more sense why Scott has issues committing himself to things he cares about, why he lashes out in the ways he does to those close to him, and why he avoids doing anything that might result in a change of expectations.

It doesn’t excuse any of that, but it at least helps you understand why he operates the way he does.

Perhaps the scene that embodies Scott’s struggle the best is the very first one.

We open with Scott narrowly avoiding having a major car crash, in the process causing (mercifully) minor collisions around him. Fearful, Scott profusely apologizes from within his vehicle, but ultimately does not stop to face the damage he’s caused. As Scott drives off, glancing in the rear view mirror and repeating, “I’m Sorry” like a monotonous, meditative mantra, we learn that this near-crash was actually an aborted suicide attempt.

This scene encapsulates Scott (and potentially by extension Davidson) as someone in immense pain, struggling to deal with unresolved trauma, whose explosive, self-destructive tendencies weigh on him like lead. He reflexively apologizes for things, but does not truly acknowledge or deal with the shrapnel effects and consequences of his behavior, and throughout the course of the story, he finally (but slowly) begins to move toward something new, something hopefully healthy.

“The King of Staten Island” in my opinion, isn’t a great movie, but it it’s worth a watch, and there’s a lot to talk about.

[Thumbs Up, Question Mark]

