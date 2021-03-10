Millennials Talk Cinema

‘RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON’

Disney+

Amber-Rose Reed

“Raya and the Last Dragon” is an engaging look at a vibrant fantasy world. After a failed peace summit and the unleashing of the Druug — monsters that turn living things to stone — our titular hero must track down A. the shards of the gem that can destroy the Druug and B. the dragon who banished them the first time.

The visuals throughout are gorgeous, and I love how many different places the story takes viewers to. Also, the movie hads some of my favorite character design in a while.

Both Raya, our protagonist, and her nemesis Namaari look so, so cool.

Though the movie has a very “Serious Business” premise, and it definitely follows through on those story elements, it is also incredibly funny. Awkwafina as Sisi, the last dragon, is hilarious and awkward and touching.

Character flaws and internal struggles can be difficult to hit right in a hero. Raya’s central conflict of being unable to trust is relatable and Kelly Marie Tran nails it in her performance. But there were moments where it felt like the writers were holding back, trying to make sure their hero was properly heroic while also demonstrating that she was suspicious of everyone.

Though I loved the world and its depth, sometimes I felt world-building elements are thrown out to the viewer but never particularly well illustrated. “Raya and the Last Dragon” covers a lot of ground, both literally and metaphorically, and only so much can be fleshed out in a two-hour movie. But regardless of any flaws, the place they ultimately go with the characters is just so good.

Shout-out here to Gemma Chan as well, because she and Tran do such a spectacular job with Namaari and Raya.

It’s pretty rare that the end of a movie is my favorite. I often find that media — be it TV, books or movies — ends up choking in that last act.

I did not find that the case here.

I really love the final showdowns at the end of “Raya and the Last Dragon,” and I truly enjoyed the journey it took me on.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Happy Dragon]

‘MOXIE’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

I wanted to love “Moxie.“

I was fully prepared to be charmed by the Netflix adaptation of Jennifer Matthieu’s “Riot Grrrl” inspired YA novel of blossoming defiance, especially when I learned that Amy Poehler would be directing, as well as co-starring.

The story follows Vivian (Hadley Robinson), a quiet high school junior who starts an anonymous, Riot Grrrl-style zine in response to growing frustrations over the administrations blind-eye attitude of blatant harassment, sexism, and gender inequality that’s been escalating at her high-school. What follows is a cute, upbeat tale of the first steps of young activists, and touches on how different flavors of defiance and protest can compliment and strengthen movements.

Moxie is ... fine.

But it falls just short of good, and could have been so much better. The cast is solid, often carrying the movie by sheer force of charisma with their earnest, endearing performances. That is a definite feat because the dialogue in “Moxie” is doing no one any favors. Most of the lines feel clunky and poorly strung together — a poor approximation of how someone thinks teenagers interact. The story is a little heavy on the cliché side, with a smattering of tropes and stereotypes that have their roots in reality but aren’t handled with enough nuance to sell their presence. The script is just too weak to support the story, which is a downright shame because “Moxie” aims to be a primer for aspiring activists, seeking to inspire hesitant bystanders to take a more vocal, active role in their world.

The story is seeded with fields of good intentions, and touches on several very real aspects of gender inequality that prevail in many facets of teen life — but everything feels undercooked and glossed over. It’s well-intentioned, sweet, and is at it’s best when it taps into the burgeoning camaraderie of young people amplifying each other’s voices and building inclusive spaces for community and communication. At it’s worst, it’s unfocused, shallow, and messy, often only brushing the surface of the issues it tackles with a few stark standout moments that made me hungrier for how good it could have been.

The right ingredients are there, and despite it’s clumsy progressions and lazy screenplay, “Moxie” itself is likeable enough, but strays perilously close to feeling like a “paint by hashtags“ project.

There’s a version of this movie that could have been a bright, blazing scream of young rage at a society that breeds complicity and obedience, while navigating the hectic, heady, heart-pounding foray of being a teenager.

Sadly, it just doesn’t make it there.

[Suggested Emojis: Sideways Thumbs Up, A Star]

‘SUPERNOVA’

Pay-per-view

Anderson Templeton

"Supernova," starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth, written and directed by Harry Macqueen, is a gently powerful masterpiece. This intimate, emotional story follows several days in the life of a loving longtime couple as they travel across the English countryside visiting family, reminiscing on the past, and coping with Tusker's (Tucci) progressing early-onset dementia and the reality of what comes next.

Both Tucci and Firth deliver, quite possibly, their best onscreen performances, with two brilliantly crafted and emotionally intricate characters. You seriously believe that these guys have been together for over 20 years, that's how much genuine love is shown between them. It probably helps that the two actors are legitimately best friends in real life, so transferring that connection and trust into portraying Sam and Tusker only makes their story so much more powerful and heartbreaking.

Firth delivers a vulnerable and powerfully quiet performance as Sam, as he witnesses his partner deteriorate before his eyes, while taking on the increasingly demanding roll of caregiver, while Tucci delivers a masterclass in restraint as Tusker rapidly loses control.

Encapsulating as much pain as it does beauty — thanks in part to cinematographer Dick Pope's breathtaking cinematic wide shots of the Autumn in England — “Supernova” maintains a beautiful, delicate balance, resulting in a profoundly moving and tender work of art.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]