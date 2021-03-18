Millennials Talk Cinema

‘KISS ME KOSHER’

Sonoma County Virtual Israeli Film Festival

Alexa Chipman

Finally, a rom-com featuring women in love whose primary conflict is unrelated to the couple being lesbian!

“Kiss Me Kosher,” from the Venezuela-born, Israel-raised, Germany-based director Shirel Peleg, is one of several acclaimed Israeli films available online thanks to the 2021 Sonoma County Virtual Film Festival, available for streaming through April 2.

Family drama ensues when Shira (Moran Rosenblatt) brings home her latest girlfriend, Maria (Luise Wolfram), for Shabbat dinner. Snide remarks about her being German escalate into explosive schisms that bring religious, political and cultural differences bubbling to the surface.

“Play by the rules or be exiled!” Shira laments, frustrated by her family’s outrageous behavior. Will Maria’s steadfast loyalty and kindness be enough to win them over? Is a relationship possible without the support of family? Should the beliefs of stubborn grandparents be permitted to damage a couple’s future?

Despite a hilarious stream of ex-girlfriends appearing for cameos, it is obvious from the moment we meet them on screen that Shira and Maria are genuinely in love. The actors have delightful chemistry, and I was cheering for them throughout their romantic misadventures.

Director Shirel Peleg expertly navigates the viewer through intimate conversations, sweeping scrubland vistas, and an amusing student documentary format. Shira’s brother is basically vlogging the whole time, filming awkwardly relatable moments, like the family standing around staring at their phones, instead of talking to each other. We need more LGBTQA+ movies like this one, without violence and sexual orientation as the focal points.

"Kiss Me Kosher“ is a well-crafted, thought-provoking love story with a captivating ensemble. It’s not a film that is easy to find in the U.S., so don’t miss this brief Sonoma County opportunity.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Pink Heart]

‘MINARI’

Pay-Per-View streaming

Anderson Templeton

I finally saw the highly acclaimed "Minari" (written and directed by Lee Isaac Chung), and man, I have to say how much I thoroughly appreciate a movie with a trailer that actually accurately reflects the film’s cinematic style, energy and musical score. How rare is that? Nine times out of 10, movie trailers lack some vital core element of the full film, or are edited to appear at a faster pace, or are scored with a completely different genre of music.

I get that. These movie commercials are designed to convince as many different people as possible to purchase tickets. Hence the common, exaggerated concentration of sellable elements like comedic moments, sex appeal, or excitement.

So I just want to take a moment to thoroughly appreciate whoever was responsible for crafting the “Minari” trailer, and the hoops they had to go through to display a slower pace, with no actual antagonist appearing, and to use part of the real score.

That is pretty rare. I guess I should talk about the movie itself, though, right?

"Minari," which has officially been nominated for six academy awards including Best Picture, focuses on a Korean family and their attempt to start a farm in Arkansas in the 1980's. From droughts to bed wetting, "Minari" shows the everyday realistic ups-and-downs of a family attempting the American Dream. Much of this is shown through the eyes of 7-year-old David (Alan Kim), watching his parents (Steven Yeun, of “The Walking Dead,” and Yeri Han) as they try to make a home in a sometimes difficult land. Beautifully directed by Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari" feels both eye-opening and comfortably familiar.

Minari, it turns out, is a Korean vegetable, often called “water celery,” which will grow and thrive completely on its own — as long as it is planted in a good location. Finding the right place to start a family and set down your own roots is not always easy. Unlike the plant, though, a family can thrive anywhere, as long as it has the unconditional love of each other.

That’s the kind of story the trailer made me want to see, and that’s what this exceptional film delivers. I highly recommend it.

[Selected Emojis: Thumbs Up, Heart-Eyed Happy Face]