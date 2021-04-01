Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Yes Day’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

This past year has been emotionally draining, and even though there is light at the end of the tunnel now, we aren’t back to “normal” yet.

Watching ridiculously silly films like “Yes Day,” directed by Miguel Arteta (”Like a Boss“), may not be the healthiest way to cope, but for me, it was refreshing to relax and laugh at the Torres’ family antics, where their biggest worry is whether or not they can win an ice cream eating contest.

After a stressful parent-teacher conference, Allison (Jennifer Garner) and Carlos (Édgar Ramírez) decide to give their children a day of “yes” instead of “no” which leads to all sorts of over-the-top shenanigans.

A drive through a car wash with the windows down, for one.

“Yes Day” is adapted from the 2009 children’s picture book by Amy Krouse Rosenthal, illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld.

What surprised me was not the amusing, frivolous demands from the Torres children, but rather the heartfelt coming-of-age story sandwiched into the mix. 14-year-old Katie (Jenna Ortega) is chafing at her mother’s stubborn refusal to recognize that she is no longer a little girl. We see both sides, as Katie realizes she has been too hard on her mother, and Allison scrambles to accept the new reality that her daughter isn’t a baby any longer.

Jennifer Garner demonstrates her full range as an actor, from slapstick comedy to absorbing drama, as she comes to terms with her role as a mother. I wouldn’t say her performance is Oscar worthy, but it deserves commendation nonetheless.

This full ensemble is brilliant, stellar individually while working flawlessly as a team. There were no awkward, staged moments. I believed they were a real family.

If you have seen the trailer and wondered if such an apparently childish movie is worth watching, the answer is yes. “Yes Day” left me with a huge smile and lifted my spirits with its madcap, outrageous ( and okay, somewhat predictable) plot.

I honestly hope there will be sequels, if only to reunite this cast.

Because, seriously, we need to see more from them.

Perhaps a Halloween special?

Do say yes to “Yes Day.”

