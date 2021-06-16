Millennials Talk Cinema

‘IN THE HEIGHTS’

In Theaters/HBO MAX

Amber-Rose Reed

Taken together, 2020 and 2021 feel like some sort of time warp.

Last spring, “In the Heights” and “Black Widow” were all set to come out, and now — a year and change later — they are finally arriving.

What an odd time we live in!

This really is the perfect time for “In the Heights,” a story of dreamers and schemers and lovers. June is a fitting release month, not only because of the movie’s setting — New York in a hot, hot summer — but also because the feel of it is so bright, colorful and fun.

The film, directed by John M. Chu (“Crazy Rich Asians”) is an adaptation of the 2008 Tony-winning stage musical, with both scripts by Quiara Alegría Hudes. Any conversion from stage to screen is an interesting and sometimes difficult process, of course. Here, the set pieces translate well, using the scope of a film to heighten some of the feel of the Lincoln Heights neighborhood where the film’s overlapping stories take place.

Lin Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”), who wrote the songs, has a gift for picking out details of ordinary life and spinning them into something special, much like what is said of the neighborhood matriarch Abuela Claudia herself.

There’s more than just rhythm and passion in Miranda’s music.

There are glimmers of the everyday becoming extraordinary.

This works better in dialogue and performance than it does with the added digital tricks in the film, I think, but it’s one of the things that forms the feel of Miranda’s work.

I loved the cast, especially Olga Merediz (Abuela Claudia, whose song “Paciencia y Fe” is a showstopper) and Corey Hawkins (Benny). Anthony Ramos is an engaging lead as Usnavi, who runs a neighborhood bodega but dreams of returning to the Dominican Republic. And I will never complain when Jimmy Smits (Kevin) and Stephanie Beatriz (Carla) are on any screen.

Speaking of screens, “In the Heights” is definitely one to watch on the biggest screen available. It’s a fun way to start the summer.

‘THE HITMAN’S WIFE’S BODYGUARD’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

First, let me say this was my first movie in an actual cinema since early 2020. It was a surreal experience, a mix of feelings, like I was coming home to a place that was strangely unfamiliar — especially the part where almost everyone in the theater was wearing cowboy hats. I don't remember that being a thing in theaters before the pandemic. With that said, here are my thoughts on “The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodguard,” in which a bodyguard on vacation (Ryan Reynolds) gets a lot less rest than he hoped for when his dangerous boss’s wife suddenly appears with armed assassins on her trail.

This star-studded comedy sequel offers gorgeous Tuscan landscapes, slapstick explosions, and the tongue-in-cheek attitude we’ve come to expect from Ryan Reynolds.

All that is background noise for me, because the true standout in this film is Salma Hayek as the outrageous Sonia. If you cross her, she will rip off her blouse and splatter your brains against the wall, not necessarily in that order.

Just when she seems to be turning into a one-note character, Hayek brings out a vulnerability in her performance that lands the movie back on its feet. This is the reason we need to bring more actors of her caliber into action movies. So often they seem to cast the “token woman” based on whether she fits into a leather catsuit. Hayek isn’t there to stand artfully in the background holding a gun.

It really is her film.

I didn’t see the first installment in this series (“The Hitman’s Bodyguard”), and I don’t think it is needed to enjoy the rich landscapes, over-the-top exploits and comic book level villainy. Yes, this film is cliché but it is completely self-aware of that fact, assisted by a constant stream of dry humor from Reynolds.

After the past year, we don’t need perfectly written, cerebral movies. I’m more in the head-space of Sonia, whose reaction to situations usually involves primal screams of rage. So it was satisfying to be in the cinema surrounded by laughter at the outrageous fight scenes and Samuel L. Jackson’s trademark expletive whenever he can fit one in.

“That was so much fun!” I overheard while walking out of the theater, and that sums up this film. It is ridiculously entertaining, and well worth masking up to enjoy.

