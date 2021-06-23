Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Luca’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

Pixar's "Luca" is what happens when you take “Tom Sawyer,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Call Me By Your Name,” add a ton of vibrant color, and mix it all together in a blender. The result is an earnest seaside romp in Italy, where two boys — timid and sheltered Luca (Jacob Tremblay) and over-confident Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer) — band together to run away from family problems, and experience freedom and adventure in the off-limits fishing town of Portorosso.

The catch is that Luca and Alberto are actually sea creatures who transform into human forms on dry land, and the town they are running amok in is infamous for hunting sea monsters.

Oh snap.

Honestly, what I love about "Luca" is its sense of pure wonder. The entire film is filled with Luca and Alberto experiencing firsts, from breathing air, to eating pasta, to learning how to ride a bike, experiencing jealousy, loss, Vespas, cats, gravity — just about everything!

It's so refreshing to see such straightforward joy as these fish-out-of-water boys explore a deliciously rich Italian village, messing with the locals, trying new things, and almost getting caught over and over. Luckily, they cross paths with a delightfully brash tomboy outsider, Giulia (voiced by young Emma Berman) who serves as a sort of guide to the town.

"Luca" captures the wild freedom of summer shenanigans, complete with life-changing friendships. What's brilliant about "Luca," as a whole, is how many themes and subtexts there are. Under its light and playful surface are much deeper themes of overcoming fears, exclusion, acceptance, chosen-family, understanding, and self-worth. Depending on your particular life experiences, different elements will stand out as the most relatable, leaving some folks sobbing by the end, while others will be left feeling nostalgic or amused.

That explains why some people are deeply emotionally affected by this story, and others are not. Regardless of your emotional connection, there is definitely something to connect with for everyone.

I genuinely feel that "Luca" is a low-key masterpiece.

‘Fatherhood’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

This movie proves that a compelling story doesn’t need high-stakes drama or alien invasions: In “Fatherhood,” directed by Paul Weitz (“American Pie,” “About a Boy”), we get a family to root for in its everyday struggles, and thanks to fine direction and a first-rate cast, that is more than enough to engage us and make us care. It is easy enough to connect with Matt (Kevin Hart), a recent widower, who is surrounded by busybody relatives telling him how to raise his daughter, Maddy.

But Matt’s situation is pushed to the next level by his well-meaning but controlling family. They mean well, but Maddy soon becomes a trophy to be fought over, rather than a living little girl. Part of Matt wonders if they’re right — would his daughter be better off being raised by her grandparents?

The film, produced by Barack Obama’s production company, is based on the memoir “Two Kisses For Maddy” by Matt Logelin. The cast includes the great Alfre Woodard as Matt’s mother-in-law, and Paul Resiser as his boss.

The dry humor of the film adaptation is brilliant, particularly the repartee between Matt and his not-too-bright buddy Jordan (Lil Rel Howery), whose flawless delivery and timing are captivating to watch. Hart’s subtle, dramatic performance shows incredible range, from flamboyant comedy with projectile vomiting to tragic moments of grief. He had me at the point of tears one minute and laughing the next in this emotionally agile film.

As in many real-life cases of a family adapting to a crisis, every character is genuinely doing their best, wrestling with difficult choices we all face. Where is the healthy balance between work and personal fulfillment? How do you know if a decision is what your child needs? Where do you draw the line when disagreeing with family?

"Fatherhood“ may not have flashy car chases, but it has plenty of heart. It shows the grueling difficulties of parenting alongside moments of pure joy that make it all worthwhile.

