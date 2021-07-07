Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Till Death’

On Demand

Alexa Chipman

I was expecting a sub-par “B” movie.

With a strange, grizzly premise, a less-than-stellar cast and a first-time director, I almost gave this one a pass. But despite its shaky opening sequence, “Till Death” quickly transforms into a cinematic masterpiece, taking me completely by surprise.

Normally, when it comes drama, Megan Fox has the acting abilities of a potted plant. But put her into a gritty survival film and she comes alive. Her grim determination, occasional meltdowns, and that steely look in her eyes is ideal for this genre. Despite all odds, her character’s resourcefulness and bravery impressed me right to the final scene.

Trapped in a frozen lake house, handcuffed to her dead husband, with nothing but her pajamas and some rose petals, she has to stay alive long enough for the police to arrive. It may sound simple, but have you ever tried to carry the full weight of a body? It’s not easy! And then, to complicate things, there are the dangerous intruders who appear.

Director S.K. Dale makes an impressive debut with richly layered cinematography, a crisp lighting design and some truly eerie suspense. The soundscape makes up for any slips in acting quality. It ramps up Fox’s heartbeat at just the right moments, adds a sickening squelch when dragging the body, and the crunching snow builds a sense of imminent danger.

This claustrophobic, elegantly shot film lives up to its tagline “Vow to Survive” and is a must-watch for horror fans.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Wedding Ring Emojis]

‘Werewolves Within’

On Demand

Anderson Templeton

"Werewolves Within" is a comedic horror movie directed by Josh Ruben, best enjoyed with a rowdy group of friends — or at a Halloween party. "Werewolves Within" feels like what would happen if “Saturday Night Live” produced "Knives Out," with weirder characters, more death, and...you know...werewolves. While it’s not as much fun or as classy as "Knives Out," "Werewolves Within" is still sharply directed and a fun time.

The cool thing about this movie is it was based on the game of the same name, where a bunch of kooky characters are all stuck in a room, and you have to figure out which one is the werewolf before it kills everyone. The plot of the movie is quite similar. A new super-sweet and innocent forest ranger named Finn (Sam Richardson) gets assigned to a remote town in the middle of nowhere. Almost immediately, all the generators in town mysteriously get slashed by something with giant claws, at the same time a snowstorm hits town, trapping a group of townsfolk - and ranger Finn - inside the local inn. Surprise! People slowly get picked off by, you guessed it, a werewolf, and everyone is forced to figure out which one of them is the monster.

This is definitely one of those movies that classy critics and film snobs are going to rate low, but average people who just want a good time are going to enjoy. Personally, I don't find this exaggerated comedy style that enjoyable, but hey, the majority of people I know do, and I still had fun.

Regardless of personal preferences, I do feel this film has one serious problem, and that is how they portray the male couple, Devon and Joaquim (Cheyenne Jackson, Harvey Guillén). While it's awesome to include a gay, bi-racial couple as part of this community, these guys were written as stereotypically whimpering, snobby, unrealistic and disposable characters. Granted, most of the neighbors are deliberately obnoxious in their own ways, but in a film where everyone is slowly being violently picked off, they feel like they exist merely to be laughed at and killed off — which feels outdated and insulting. This wasn't enough to ruin the movie for me, just a sad, disappointing element that needs to stop happening in so many movies.

So, if you're trying to decide whether or not to spend the $6.99 and stream this bloody whodunit romp, do be prepared for gay stereotypes and broad humor, but if blood, mayhem, and bunch of crazy comedians overreacting in the face of death sounds amusing, then you are going to have a very good time.

[Suggested emojis: Thumbs Up, Laughing Face]