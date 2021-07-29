Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Old’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

M. Night Shyamalan has this ability to be not at all subtle and also make me feel as though I’m missing something. This has been the case before, and is again with “Old,” his latest film.

“Old,” more-or-less based on the graphic novel “Sandcastle” by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters, takes place at a resort in an island paradise, where lead characters Prisca (Vicky Krieps), Guy (Gael Garcia Bernal), Maddox (Alexa Swenson and others), and Trent (Nolan River, et al) are on a family vacation. In the opening minutes, these characters make sure the viewers know that the theme of the movie is “Live in the now,” something none of them are very good at. Prisca works at a museum, among relics of the past. Guy is an actuary, trying to divine the future for insurance purposes. Maddox is stuck in the world of her imagination, and Trent is obsessed with adult occupations and preoccupations, at one point plotting out the future with his new fried Idlib (Kailen Jude). That future includes every child’s dream: a mortgage.

When the resort manager takes a shine to the family, he grants them an invitation to a secluded beach, where they, along with other guests from the resort, will spend a fabulous day picnicking and swimming — and being thrust into an existential nightmare scenario.

“Old” is a lot.

It makes sense that it would be, as the characters start to age rapidly and move through the stages of life, all within a day. The premise is intriguing and the film plays with it, though there’s so much going on that sometimes it seems as if things slip through the cracks. While I won’t say it kept me guessing the whole way through, it did keep me engaged.

The writing is stilted at times, as Shyamalan has to force details and foreshadowing into conversation, and makes sure no viewer can miss each character’s core internal dilemma. The execution is much better than the script, with strong performances and some very interesting cinematography and direction.

The end of “Old” leaves me with questions, but not the existential, thinky kind it likely would have left me with had the film’s last minutes not been so filled with explanations, breathlessly tying things up in a very pretty bow. Instead, I’m left pondering things I cannot say here (because of spoilers) that leave me annoyed at both the fictional characters in the film and the man who wrote it.

[Suggested Emojis: thinking face, skeleton hand]

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

Netflix

Katie Wigglesworth

I really loved “Gunpowder Milkshake.”

Director Navot Papushado follows a solid “hit-person movie” recipe, using even better ingredients: a scoop of brilliant acting and a splash of fantastical surrealism. But the secret ingredient of “Gunpowder Milkshake” is the deft union of ferociously stylized, fast-flying choreography and an enthralling color pallet that imbues every frame with a rich energy and hand-drawn feeling reminiscent of a graphic novel.

The balance of vibrant visuals and metered momentum keeps the story, the action, and the stakes effectively in stride. It’s an enthralling, playful, mega stylized plunge into a violent and emotional power struggle. Every blood-spewing punch in “Gunpowder Milkshake” packs a powerful amount of character development, with whole relationships threading, severing, and merging together in a visually stimulating display of stunts, color, and emotion.

The cast, supporting and primary, are phenomenal.

Karen Gillan (“Doctor Who,” “Guardians of the Galaxy”), Lena Heady (“Game of Thrones”), and Chloe Coleman (“My Spy”) are dazzling as the generational trio at the heart of this brutal and beguiling story about assassins, regrets, milkshakes, bowling, healthcare, libraries, and (above all) family.

A must watch of the summer for sure.

[Suggested emojis: Heart-eyed face, Milkshake]