‘The Night House’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Night House” has flaws (I’ll get to those in a minute), but I want to say up front that this was my first scary movie since theaters reopened, and that made me so happy! As the film began, I tensed for scares and scrunched down in my seat, watching the screen with wide eyes. All in all it was a successful movie-going experience. Gosh, I’ve missed going to the movies. (I assume the novelty will wear off in the next month or so.)

“The Night House,” directed by David Bruckner (“The Signal”), centers on widowed Beth (Rebecca Hall), whose husband died by suicide on the lake outside their house. After the funeral, she begins to experience strange happenings—the radio turning on to blast a favorite song, knocks on the door late at night, and footsteps creaking through her empty house. As Beth dives into her husband’s recent secrets, she discovers research on ancient demonology, architectural mazes, and an exceptionally creepy statue that looks like Venus de Milo meets Wound Man.

Something, she realizes, is very wrong.

Rebecca Hall is outstanding as always, both with her character’s emotional journey and with the physicality required of the performance. Interacting with incorporeal figures can be difficult to pull off, and Hall does very well with it, lending realism to tense moments that otherwise could have fallen flat. Beth’s emotional journey is nuance — sometimes heartbroken, sometimes bitter, and sometimes nearly manic. The film lives most vividly inside Beth’s grief and the horror she feels as her discoveries pile up.

Her friends in the film always seemed slightly off-kilter, unsure how to react to her mercurial moods, and I felt the same as the viewer, unsure if she was going to laugh or cry or shut down. In the end, when one is experiencing grief, it can feel just like everyone around you is a spectator, a curious viewer of the earthquake upending your life.

Beth’s specific isolation centers on their house.

Near a forest with few neighbors, their lake house seems idyllic but holds dark secrets inside. The house and its adjacent lake are stunning, as is the cinematography capturing it, and it was amazing how effectively the filmmakers got me to go from “Ooooh, I want to live there!” to “Nope, I don’t!”

Other parts of the film are, shall we say, less successful. The story felt a little messy. Screenwriters Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski divvied out the plot and world-building information somewhat sloppily, front-loading the grief and creepiness, then dealing with way too much of the supernatural nitty-gritty on the back end. Or, possibly, they combined two different ideas into one over-crowded film. I also had some major questions about agency and morality that the film really glossed over.

Overall, “The Night House” is a good spooky thriller, worth seeing if only for Rebecca Hall’s performance and a beautiful lake you will never, ever want to visit.

‘Reminiscense’

In Theaters/HBO Max

Katie Wigglesworth

I really wanted to like “Reminiscence,” but Lisa Joy’s feature directorial debut (she was a writer and show-runner on HBO’s “Westworld”) is a bland smudge of poor pacing, flat storytelling, and self-indulgent vapidness.

Set in Miami of the not-so-distant future (I ballpark it to be a handful of decades at most), humanity is adapting to a waterlogged existence amid colossal levies ringing half-sunken cities in the aftermath of cataclysmic global flooding. The world has become largely nocturnal. Whether by boat or perpetually soaked feet, people seem to get around alright. But when it comes to getting by, the city is drenched in economic and social strife. Hugh Jackman plays Bannister, a man the plot summary generously refers to as a private investigator who can “lull” clients into their memories using an injection, a strange chamber made of hanging beads, and a submersion tank of hygienically questionable water. Throw in a femme fatale and a neo-noir mystery and this should be pretty interesting, yeah?

At times the submerged scenery can be pretty, and some of the peripheral world has the potential to be interesting. But for a movie that really wants to evoke nostalgia classics like “The Maltese Falcon,” “Minority Report” and “Bladerunner,” Joy’s “Reminiscence” lacks charisma, ingenuity, and originality.

To put it bluntly, it’s shockingly boring.

The script is weighed down with long-winded voice-over narration and uninspired dialogue exchanges that feel even longer with the bloated run time. The ending is deeply unsatisfying, with every painfully obvious reveal being treated with a self-reverential indulgence it absolutely does not earn.

And the acting doesn’t do it any favors.

Despite boasting a solid cast, there’s a melodramatic nature to every character, which leaves a cloying taste in any emotionally charged scenes. Though I genuinely think that with a little script-flipping co-star Thandiwe Newton would have been a much better fit for Jackman’s role.

“Reminiscence” is pretty much everything you don’t want from a lightly futuristic neo-noir thriller—it’s boring, bland, and better left unexperienced.

