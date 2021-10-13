Millennials Talk Cinema

‘No Time to Die’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

If you’re going to see “No Time to Die,” which you probably should, I’m going to give you a couple of tips.

1. Don’t go to the late movie and 2. make sure to choose a comfy seat.

Learn from my mistakes, friends.

The latest James Bond movie is Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, and it is a fitting exit. Here he imbues Bond with a wry, Shakespearean self-awareness of his place in the grand scheme of things, both in the fictional, spy vs spy (or MI-6 vs Spectre) Bond-verse and in our own world. Bond’s often problematic, usually explosive antics have worn on him, and Craig’s performance is part wistful, part hopeful, and to me, charming in a way that isn’t about sex appeal.

Not that he doesn’t have that.

Love me some Daniel Craig.

“No Time to Die” had so much that I liked. The performances of Ana de Armas (her section of the film was maybe my favorite) and Lashana Lynch. Great car chases and dynamic action scenes. And Ben Whishaw, whose Q is ever a delight. Sadly, it continued the Bond trend of criminally under-using Naomie Harris’s Moneypenny, but I’ll take what I can get.

For a movie with so many things I liked, I thought the story itself was only just okay, filled with forced parallels between heroes and villains, some zigzagging character motivations, and a villain whose name is basically Lucifer.

Technically, it is Lyutsifer.

Lyutsifer Safin, played by Rami Malek.

But come on.

Despite some trite storytelling choices, I found “No Time to Die” engaging and very well filmed, with tense action sequences and beautiful cinematography. Director Cary Joji Fukunaga (a former Sonoma County resident who went to Analy High School in Sebastopol) has done a really excellent job in making such a long movie (2 hours, 45 minutes) well-paced, and in making sure the many characters had room to breathe and shine.

Though I always want more Moneypenny.

And as he is no longer “Bond, James Bond,” can someone please cast Daniel Craig as Julius Caesar?

Please?