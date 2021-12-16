Millennials Talk Cinema

‘West Side Story’

In Theaters

Anderson Templeton

Steven Spielberg gives the 1960s classic "West Side Story" new life and an upgrade without losing the cinematic style and feel of old movie musicals.

It truly is a magnificent feat.

Halfway through the film, the thought hit me: "Dude. This is how a remake is done."

Spielberg, a master of cinema, has teamed up Tony Kushner, a master of play-writing, to effectively revive this classic musical. At no point does it feel like a modern remake. From the visual texture, to its long takes — and even that old-school camera technique where an actor's face appears all romantically glowing and fuzzy when something tender is happening — Spielberg embraces the original film without needing to dramatically make his own artistic statement or entice tweens with some saccharine Disney Channel feel, like so many movie remakes do.

For those unfamiliar with the plot, "West Side Story" — inspired by Romeo and Juliet — is the story of what happens when a Caucasian boy falls in love with a Puerto Rican girl, each connected to rival youth gangs in New York City, despite the violence and hatred each group has for the other. Ansel Elgort stars as Tony, whose story in this version has been upgraded, giving the character much more to lose if he re-joins his old gang after spending a year in juvie. Young Maria is finally played by an actual Latina actress, Rachel Zegler — and seriously, Hollywood, it could not have been that hard.

The two young lovers are fantastic, vocally and acting-wise, but each adopt more of a subdued internal film-style of acting than a traditionally broad, musical theater style, which has lead some to interpret their performances in this this new film as flat. In flashier roles are the excellent Ariana DeBose and David Alvirez as Anita and Bernardo, with similarly strong work done by Mike Faist as the fiery Riff.

I was very pleasantly surprised at how powerful this new version of "West Side Story" is. It totally hits the mark, creating the perfect combination of a theatrical musical and a serious film. Even if you're a theater fan who has seen “West Side Story” countless times, this version, quite possibly, is the best production yet.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘The Mad Woman’s Ball’

Amazon Prime

Katie Wigglesworth

“The Mad Woman's Ball" is incredible.

Melanie Laurent, who carries not one, but three workloads for the film — as its writer, director and lead costar — has managed a stunning feat for her first period drama. I highly recommend you watch it in French audio with English subtitles, as the original performances are breathtaking.

It takes strong talent to balance a story that stitches mental health, oppression and elements of the supernatural together into a grounded, resonate drama. More often than not, movies attempting this fall too steeply toward one aspect, resulting in an uneven, unnecessarily convoluted mess instead of something truly moving. Thankfully, Laurent (who adapted the story from Victoria Mas' novel of the same name) delivers a labor of love and conviction in the stories of Eugenie and Geneviève .

Set in 19th century Paris, “The Mad Women's Ball” (or La Belle de Folles in it's original French) follows two women whose lives converge at the historic asylum Pitié-Salpêtrière during the controversial tenure of neurologist Dr. Jean-Martin Charcot at the height of his “Hysteria Lectures.”

Eugénie (Lou de Laâge) is from an upper-class family, and much to the ire of her status-oriented father, she's headstrong, opinionated, and outspoken. She sneaks off to attend the funeral of Victor Hugo. She prefers discussing poetry with strangers in cafes to planning societal débuts with her peers. And above all, she doesn't play the part of diligent socialite well.

Her brother, Theophile, adores and indulges her, and the two find solace and support from social pressures in each other's company. But Eugenie stands out in another way that is increasingly hard to ignore. She can see and talk with spirits, and Laâge's performance (which is overall phenomenal) cements to the viewer that these experiences are never easy or pleasant. Following one of these phantasmic episodes (a truly eerie attic encounter), Theo whispers fearfully to Eugenie that he “knows what happens to girls like you.”

This proves to be ominous prophecy when Eugenie later confides in the wrong person, and her father has her committed to the care of Charcot in the Salpêtrière hospital. Or rather, commits her to the “care” of Charcot's hoard of cohorts, including the head nurse Geneviève, who takes on the role of both antagonist and comrade for Eugenie throughout the movie.