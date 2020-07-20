Millennials Talk Cinema

Tom Hanks admits that when he wrote and filmed ’Greyhound,’ he was imagining audiences would see the WWII epic on a big screen. Reviewer Anderson Templeton agrees that would have been awesome, but suggests you recreate the movie-theater vibe in your living room and prepare to be blown out of the water anyway. You’ll just have to figure out how to get Apple TV+, which snapped up the movie when theaters all closed down. As for the new Netflix crime/romance drama “Fatal Affair,” starring Nia Long and Omar Epps, you could probably watch this one on your smartphone and not miss much, according to Alexa Chipman, who even advises you take up knitting while watching the less-than-thrilling thriller, just to give you something interesting to focus on.

Here’s what they have to say about these two new films.

’GREYHOUND’

Apple TV+

Anderson Templeton

"Greyhound" is the summer blockbuster I didn't know I needed. It's so good! I mean, there are a few cheesy lines of dialogue, but the rest is so riveting ... you won't care.

Starring and written by Tom Hanks, "Greyhound" is a suspenseful re-imagining of WWII's Battle of the Atlantic, inspired by true events but using fictional characters.

Sounds potentially dry, academic, boring ... right?

Wrong! After the first five minutes, the action is pretty much nonstop until the end of the film.

’GREYHOUND’ - “After the first five minutes,” writes reviewer Anderson Templeton, “the action is pretty much nonstop until the end of the film.”

Newly minted Navy commander, aka Tom Hanks, is tasked with leading a large convoy of unarmed cargo ships across the Atlantic ocean to deliver vital supplies to the troops in England. The catch is, they will not have Air Force protection for five days, leaving the entire convoy extremely vulnerable to German submarine attacks.

And guess what? German submarines attack!

The beautiful thing about this film is that it's a perfectly balanced marriage between fun action and realistic drama. Tom Hanks immediately sucks you in with a masterful performance, his every thought clear on his face as he battles the enemies in the water, along with the doubt of his choices.

It's clear that everything about this epic film was designed to be experienced on the big screen, but with theaters closed, Apple TV+ scored the streaming rights. If you don't currently subscribe, there is a seven-day free trial giving you plenty of time to watch the movie several times and unsubscribe before the $5 monthly fee kicks in.

If you want to see "Greyhound" but can't wait until the movie theaters re-open, I fully recommend recreating the movie theater experience as best you can for this one.

Turn off your lights, put your cell phone on vibrate, crank up the volume, and whatever you do, don’t hit pause, because this film is one hell of a ride!

‘FATAL AFFAIR’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

If Mildly Creepy Rom-com was an actual genre, “Fatal Affair” would be at the top of that list.

Caught in a lackluster marriage, Ellie (Nia Long) is drawn to a charismatic friend from college (Omar Epps), until he obsessively stalks her, refusing to take no for an answer. Terrified for her daughter and husband, Ellie turns the tables on him, searching for a way to stop David’s unwanted advances.

’FATAL AFFAIR’ - This Netflix “thriller” plays like “a low-budget CW television show,” says reviewer Alexa Chipman, adding, “I half-expected teenage vampires to show up.”

There are many styles this film could have chosen – eerie thriller, slasher/horror film or sex-steeped romance. For some reason, the director decided to emulate a low-budget CW television show. I half-expected teenage vampires to show up droning on about their emo immortality while wearing a tank top from Hot Topic.

“Fatal Affair” includes exciting scenes such as standing around golfing, drinking beer on the patio and sitting in cars. If they’d added a shot of paint drying, I wouldn’t have found that surprising.

The only chemistry in this ensemble is between Nia Long and the beach.

Her character Ellie is the sort of person who would be fun to hang out with while wine tasting, but not compelling enough to prop up this mediocre film.

What kept me focused on the screen was the fact that “Fatal Affair” is mostly set in Tiburon. Overhead drone shots of the sparkling dock and familiar buildings at night are spectacular, and it was fun to play “spot that landmark” throughout the story.

I burst out laughing when they drove through the heights of San Francisco straight to the Golden Gate Yacht Club, then magically appeared across town a few seconds later.

Get your knitting out, because this isn’t a film that will keep your attention.

