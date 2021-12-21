Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Spiderman: No Way Home’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

Reactions to a superhero film have not been this euphoric since “Avengers: Endgame.” The audience I saw it with erupted with cheering and pure joy for every anticipated cameo and each of our intrepid heroes.

The story may be unsurprising to fans of the comics, but that does not detract from its perfect combination of humor and fascinating ethical dilemmas.

When Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is distracted by Peter Parker (Tom Holland) during a spell, they accidentally summon villains from elsewhere in the multiverse. Peter attempts to contain the threat while dealing with the fallout of his secret Spiderman identity being revealed in the last movie, “Spiderman: Far From Home.”

Director Jon Watts brilliantly walks a tightrope of tone in this spot-on combination of wacky comedy and genuinely heartfelt relationships between the characters. I found myself laughing one minute and in tears the next, without even noticing the transition.

Best of all are the endless tiny “Easter eggs” for fans of the comics.

The moment Peter walks into the Sanctum Sanctorum to meet Doctor Strange, I found myself silently praying “Please show us the refrigerator, please!” Sure enough, a few scenes later there it was in all its infamous glory.

If you are experiencing superhero movie fatigue, don’t worry about it.

Go see this film.

It doesn’t matter whether you are a fan of Spiderman or not. This is an exciting, captivating adventure where the greatest weapon of all is compassion.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

‘Nightmare Alley’

In Theaters

Amber-Rose Reed

“Nightmare Alley” is a stunning movie, but not an easy one.

There are moments of gore and violence that are not easy to watch, but all of those are easier to deal with than the bleakness of its story arc. Set in and around a carnival during the 1940s, “Nightmare Alley” is a meditation on the acts we put on for others and ourselves, and a look at a particular rise and fall that is as much about self-delusion as it is about hubris.

Director Guillermo del Toro has a talent for making the grotesque somehow beautiful — or at the very least attractive. His films have a vibrancy that draws the viewer in, even (or perhaps especially) when what one is viewing is repulsive. From the wet straw and pickled fetuses of the carnival to a psychologist’s lush office with its Rorschach-esque wood paneling, the setting and its details are as much the star of the film as its actors are.

Speaking of actors — Bradley Cooper (Stan) is one of those actors who I’m starting to think I don’t appreciate enough for their talent. It’s easy to overlook the fact that a movie star is a good actor, or at least it is for me. Bradley Cooper is a very good actor. He, like the aforementioned details of the carnival, is both grotesque and beautiful. The movie’s protagonist he might be, but he is no hero. Stan, a would-be mentalist with an ambitious streak outside his actual talents. is sometimes monstrous, but (almost) always magnetic.

It’s easy to understand how so many could fall under his sway.

“Nightmare Alley” also features a host of excellent supporting actors. Toni Collette and Ron Perlman are two of my favorites, so I love to see them show up in anything, and I enjoyed the brief but creepily delightful appearance of Lara Jean Chorostecki. Throughout the entire cast there is a deliberate affectedness of speech and movement that fits the heightened setting well, and the slow draw of the viewer through the plot to its (bleak) conclusion feels as inevitable as a plummet in the finale of a rollercoaster ride.

Do you have two hours and an urge to feel disturbed? Definitely go see “Nightmare Alley.” But be prepared to never think of the word “geek” the same way again.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs up, Disturbed face]