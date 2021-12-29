Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The Matrix: Resurrections’

In Theaters/HBO Max

Katie Wigglesworth

I have to start this review with a confession.

I have never seen any of the “Matrix” movies.

Not a one.

Oh, I’ve seen plenty of homages and parodies, but never caught a lick of the scenes that inspired them. That made "The Matrix: Resurrections“ a particularly daunting movie to review. It also puts me in an interesting position, as this latest installment — helmed by Lana Wachowski, but not her sister Lilly, with whom she directed the previous three films — is a curious blend of sequel, reboot, and refresh.

So, did this convoluted new chapter to the iconic Wachowski franchise make sense to me, the rock-dwelling latecomer to the Matrix party?

Yes, actually, and I liked it a lot.

There were definitely elements that didn’t resonate with me as intended, but for the most part, Lana Wachowski does a great job of wending the new and the retreaded elements of “The Matrix” together. It doesn’t hurt that meta-heavy storytelling is my particular favorite flavor of film, and ho-boy is there a lot of self-dissection happening with Mr. Thomas Andersen (Keanu Reeves) and company.

While I can’t comment on how “Resurrections” holds up to the first three chapters, I can say that as as someone fresh to the Matrix world, I wasn’t nearly as confused as I expected to be. “Resurrections” is interesting, gave me a lot to mull over and kept me thoroughly entertained throughout.

Visually, there’s a stunning use of color and framing that feeds into the story in a particularly clever way. The cast is overall excellent, with the returning, new, and recast members all delivering solid performances. I would have liked to have spent more time with Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) and seen more of the world from her perspective, as she feels simultaneously very important and a little under-worked. Most of the character balances are quite good, considering how many of them there are.

"Matrix: Resurrections“ is a weird, convoluted ride, but one that I was thrilled to be on.

‘American Underdog’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

"American Underdog" is the football equivalent to "The Rookie." Like that 2002 film, it’s got fantastic sports action with a predictable but inspiring story, plus Dennis Quaid and a really cute kid.

Starring Zachary Levi of "Shazam" and "Chuck," “American Underdog” is based on Kurt Warner's true story of how a struggling nobody (with plenty of untapped potential) defies all odds to become a Superbowl-winning NFL quarterback.

It also tells us about the family he builds on the way.

Directed by brothers Andrew Erwin and Jon Erwin (“I Still Believe,” “Woodlawn”), all of the movie’s football action is incredibly riveting, and it's great to see Dennis Quaid be all Dennis Quaidy in a sports movie again, this time as as the head coach of the St. Louis Rams. But the meat of this film comes from Kurt's growing relationship with Brenda, played by Anna Paquin, and her scene-stealing young son Zack, who is blind. This story is really more of a journey of how a cocky college quarterback figures out how to move forward after graduating but not getting drafted into the NFL. It shows how the people in his life shape him into being a selfless leader and champion athlete.

At one point, Kurt reluctantly joins an arena football league, which I had never heard of before. It's three times as fast as normal football, and the sidelines are literally short walls, a bit like hockey. Imagine lots of guys slamming into each other and flying around. Arena football is sheer madness and a really fun part of this film.

Admittedly, "American Underdog" is totally cheesy much of the time, and intentionally religious at times too (the directors recently founded Kingdom Story, a company devoted to telling faith-based Christian stories), but the heartfelt acting and awesome action makes it a fun and (occasionally) emotional ride.

‘Don’t Look Up’

Netflix

Katie WIgglesworth

This is already proving to be a hugely divisive movie for critics and audiences. That’s not really a shock though, considering that most of director Adam McKay’s movies in the past few years have succeeded in being particularly polarizing, as with 2018’s “Vice” and 2015’s “The Big Short.”

“Don’t Look Up” is a star-studded allegory about America’s attitude towards global warming. Though in this case it’s not rising tides and climate change that threaten to slowly destroy humanity.

It’s a fast-moving comet.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Rob Morgan star as scientists trying desperately to get everyone else to care about a comet on an collision course with earth. There is a lot of rage and passion in “Dont Look Up,” and McKay and co-writer David Sirota take aim with vengeance.

So is it good?

Um, it has its moments.

For all the passion apparent in McKay’s “impending disaster” movie, there’s a deficit of compassion that, overall, makes it a little bit of a hollow piece. McKay definitely taps into interesting and frustrating facets of our science-denying society that are worthy of satirical dissection, and the ending managed to make me cry — which I was not expecting in the slightest.

But despite displaying some truly great dialogue and honest character reactions, and despite having a whole lot to say, for me, it landed more in the Interesting Mess category than the Impactful Experience category. I’m glad I got to see it, but it’s not the best version of this story or the cleverest take on the commentary it’s trying to make.

While I didn’t find "Don’t Look Up“ to be deafeningly shrill or completely toothless, I did find it to be overlong and often more tedious than triumphant. It’s an interesting film, has good material and manages some memorable moments — but a lot of the poignancy is buried under the bluster.

