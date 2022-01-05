Millennials Talk Cinema

‘A Journal for Jordan’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

Have you ever settled in with soft blankets to peruse your family’s old photo album? Rain batters the windows, but you have a warm cup of tea and end up losing yourself in memories? "A Journal for Jordan“ has that sense of time being suspended, drifting through scattered years and idealized vignettes of connection and love.

Too bad it’s not really worth going to the theater for. There is no particular story. It is more a rambling theme of family. Nothing much happens for about an hour.

Through the eyes of Dana (Chanté Adams), who is a reporter for the “New York Times,” we visit her early days with her future fiancée, Charles (Michael B. Jordan). From a nervous first night together to a chilly, romantic Christmas in the city, wistful flashbacks are dreamy and perfect.

Charles becomes more tangible as the two grow closer, and the faultless crystal of their love shows a few cracks. They are both human, after all. Just when the future seems certain, and baby Jordan is on the way, Charles is deployed to Iraq by the army. For me, this is when the contemplative film began to show real heart.

I was almost dozing off for the two-thirds, but when we start to see the strain that military families are put through, “A Journal for Jordan” really began to hold my attention. That’s when Denzel Washington’s languid pacing as a director blossoms into a quietly intense drama. I went from wishing I could pull out my phone to look at cat memes to being quite moved by the final scenes.

Not enough to recommend you pay for a ticket and going to the cinema though.

But if you spot it for free on Netflix in the future, give it a try, especially if you need a softly beautiful love story for difficult times — or something to watch while browsing for cat videos.

‘Return to Hogwarts’

HBO Max

Anderson Templeton

All of you Harry Potter fans out there probably know that the "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" movie is officially 20 years old. In honor of this anniversary, Warner Bros has produced a full-length documentary celebrating the experiences and memories of the actors and directors of this eight-film franchise.

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts” takes us through the series film by film, as Daniel Radcliffe (the now 32-year-old Harry Potter actor) and various costars discuss their personal experiences while making these films.

One of the best aspects of this documentary is how the actors are not just reminiscing to a camera alone, though there's a little of that. Mostly we see pairs and small groups of the films's stars gathered together on existing set pieces of the series, resulting in some genuinely exuberant chemistry and emotion as they reunite for the first time since working on the films, often revealing insights into their true personalities.

I don’t know about you, but when I'm a big fan of a particular actor, or I'm deeply invested in a character, I tend to hope that the actor is either a genuinely good person, or is at least enjoying playing their role as much as I enjoy watching them. If it turns out an actor is a horrible person, or that they hated their time bringing their character to life — or worse, doesn't care at all and only did it for the paycheck — I feel deeply let down.

That’s not the case here. "Return to Hogwarts“ effectively shows us how everyone feels about their characters and what drew them to accept their roles, and how special, if sometimes difficult, the experience was.

The most enthusiastic of them all, surprisingly, is Helena Bonham Carter, as she literally bounces with glee while recalling her memories of playing the malevolent Belatrix Lestrange. In one memorable moment, she exuberantly recounts blowing up Hagrid's hut, laughing at how much fun it was to point her wand and have a building actually explode in flames in front of her.

Another highlight is when Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) reassuringly divulges, "It's always amazing meeting fans. These films mean so much to them. They've kinda grew up along side us and helped them with some really difficult things in there lives, and I'm just really proud to be a part of something that means so much to so many."

I'm not sure how personally invested folks who are not fans of the films will be in watching this documentary, but as someone who grew up alongside these characters, attending midnight premiers and devouring every book in the series, "Return to Hogwarts" is a deliciously jam-packed delight, full of stories and tearful reunions that brought me deep joy to experience.

