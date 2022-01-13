Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The 355’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

This film is a hot mess, with more frayed plot threads than there are paintings in the Louvre. Is it a romance? A spy thriller? An action comedy or woke female empowerment meme?

Who knows?

Because the writers certainly did not.

That said, the tangled disaster of a screenplay doesn’t ultimately matter. When you put Jessica Chastain (Mace), Diane Kruger (Marie), Lupita Nyong’o (Khadijah) and Penélope Cruz (Graciela) on screen together, they are pure fire.

Here’s what passes for a plot.

Thumbs Up emoji (Millennials Talk Cinema)

A dangerously effective cyber-weapon enters the black market, and world powers dispatch their best operatives to take it out-of-play. At first, they clash during conflicting ops, but (predictably) come together to work as a team.

Despite the story being a string of cliches — from spy gadget decked evening gowns to constant double cross maneuvering — I found “The 355” rather entertaining.

As a quiet therapist who is accidentally pulled into glitzy violence, Cruz is the voice of reason in the ensemble, and gives a memorable performance as an unusual member of the squad. Bingbing Fan (soon to appear as a semi-animated mermaid in the fantasy film “The King’s Daughter”) embodies the elegant Lin Mi Sheng with outstanding combat sequences, turning a lamp into her makeshift fighting-staff with deadly effectiveness. Marvel fans will recognize Sebastian Stan (Bucky/the WInter Solder) as Nick, who fits right in as a cocky, charismatic CIA agent.

Thankfully, the action is shot with a steady tracking camera, rather than the painfully shaky handheld style that seems to be popular lately. There is a beautifully warm color palette throughout the film, infusing it with a dreamlike quality.

“The 355” is proof that if you have the right cast, they can save almost any script.

Sure, there are a few painful moments, but this film is a blast (literally at times).

So here’s my advice: relax and enjoy the exhilarating chase sequences, as our heroines miraculously keep up with the bad guys despite wearing precarious high heels.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Diamond Ring]