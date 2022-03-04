Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Cyrano’

In Theaters

Alexa Chipman

“Cyrano” is an exquisite adaptation of the timeless love story by Edmond Rostand, transformed by director Joe Wright (“Atonement,” “Anna Karenina,” “Pan”) into a magnificently lush musical. The performances are so emotionally compelling that it felt like watching a live theater production, rather than actors projected on a screen.

Peter Dinklage is magnificent as Cyrano, the swashbuckling poet who yearns to be handsome (in my opinion he already is). He may not have the most polished singing voice, but his raw energy is mesmerizing. You may need a towel-sized Kleenex for the final scene because there wasn’t a dry eye in the audience.

The woman of his dreams is the effervescent, quick-witted Roxanne (Haley Bennett, best known for “Music & Lyrics”) who knows her own worth and is willing to fight for a chance at happiness. She is brilliantly portrayed as the Rococo era’s perception of ideal beauty, rather than catering to modern sensibilities.

Caught between them is adorably earnest Christian (Kelvin Harrison Jr., who played Fred Hampton in “The Trial of the Chicago Seven”). Until this version of the story, I was always irritated by the character’s jarring personality — he callously insults Cyrano, then uses him for his own ends. Director Wright brings out the humanity in Christian and creates a genuinely affectionate “bromance” between the two men.

It is clear from the first scene that Erica Schmidt’s screenplay (adapted from the stage production) is a heartfelt creation and love letter itself.

There is so much to admire about “Cyrano,” from the understated, elegant costumes to a rousing series of songs co-written by Carin Besser and Matt Berninger that will linger in your mind for days afterward.

Do not miss seeing this in the cinema. The outstanding ensemble gives some of the most gloriously moving performances of their careers. Stop reading this article and go buy a ticket right now.

“Cyrano” is the finest movie I have seen in the past five years — a true piece of art.

[Suggested Emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lNqQMGDXPm4">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘Uncharted’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

"Uncharted" is the new film adaptation of the hit video game series of the same name. Deviating from the original, "Uncharted" is more like cinematic fan fiction than a literal adaptation of the game’s storyline.

I mean, it works — the changes keeps it fresh for the fans, and non-gamers aren't going to know the difference. Filmmaker Ruben Fleischer (“Zombieland,” “Venom”) does risk pissing off a few die-hard video game fans, but hey, anytime you adapt anything into a film, there is always going to be a group of people who end up pissed off.

Starring Tom Holland as a young Nathan Drake, "Uncharted" is the quintessential action adventure treasure hunting film. The adventure begins when professional treasure hunter Sully (Mark Wahlberg) recruits street smart Drake to help with a heist that will take them one step closer to finding Magellan's lost ship (and the gold within it). What follows is a very predictable though entertaining romp around the world, full of backstabbing, danger, secret passageways - and yes, actual sword fights on ancient pirate ships flying through the air.

"Uncharted" feels like it’s part “Raiders of the Lost Ark” and part “National Treasure,” with an ever-so-slight hint of “Spiderman” - because Tom Holland can never escape being Peter Parker.

You've basically seen this movie before, but with other characters and a different historical focus. In the moment though, I couldn't help but have a great time watching all the epic adventure unfold on the screen - even if it ultimately didn't leave much of a lasting impression.

[Suggested Emojis: Tumbs Up, Treasure chest]