Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Turning Red’

Disney+

Anderson Templeton

"Turning Red" is the adorable new Pixar film released on Disney+.

I have no clue why it wasn't released in theaters, because it it definitely holds its own.

Directed by Domee Shi, the Academy Award-winning director of the Pixar short "Bao", "Turning Red" is the story of a Mei, a 13 year old Chinese-Canadian girl in the early 2000's, who wakes up one day to discover that she has transformed into a giant red panda. She soon learns that the women in her family have had a mystical connection to red pandas for hundreds of years, shape shifting when experiencing extreme emotions.

Adding to the shock for the boy-band-obsessed Mei, this whole “panda discovery” humorously aligns with the onset of puberty, and a new rush of feelings for boys. What ensues is a playful romp as Mei navigates these changes, hoping to control them by the time her favorite boy band comes to town.

The best part of "Turning Red" for me is the representation.

Thumbs Up emoji (Millennials Talk Cinema)

Thumbs Up emoji (Millennials Talk Cinema)

The more Pixar and other dominating kids movie companies choose protagonists other than the white, able-bodied, heterosexual norms of American media, the more people will be able to see themselves on screen and relate. Already Twitter is blowing up with tweets from Chinese-Canadian girls and women who feel truly seen, regardless of the shape-shifting red panda part. This feeling of inclusion and representation is powerful, and Pixar has certainly become a front-runner in showing diversity in their films (though it’s taken them a while). Let's hope more films follow suit, because this kind of diversity and inclusion can make one heck of a difference for kids in accepting who their are.

[Suggested emojis: Two Thumbs Up]

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/XdKzUbAiswE">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘The Adam Project’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

I would classify this time-travel romp as a superhero movie, rather than science fiction.

Nearly the entire cast is from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the tone feels similar to “Guardians of the Galaxy,” with its irreverent, flashy style.

I was not alone in this assumption, because it was recently announced that the director of “The Adam Project,” Shawn Levy, will also be directing “Deadpool 3.” His team-ups with Ryan Reynolds seem to create comedy gold, so I am here for it.

“The Adam Project” tells the story of a pilot who borrows a temporal jet to uncover why the love of his life disappeared on one of her missions to the past. He stumbles upon his younger (much nerdier) self, and together they face off against generically evil villains.

Thumbs Up emoji (Millennials Talk Cinema)

The premise may sound dubious, but this film is a resounding success, because Reynolds (Big Adam) and Walker Scobell (Young Adam) are outstanding together. The nuanced performance from Scobell had me riveted to the screen. If someone told me that an actual time machine was used to bring in a young Ryan Reynolds, I would believe them, because every gesture was precisely accurate.

They aren’t the only duo worth watching however. Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo have reunited to portray Adam’s parents in such a beautifully moving way that I found myself nearly brought to tears by their family interactions.

This film includes genuine vulnerability and wisdom in between a barrage of jokes, pointing out that sometimes it is easier to be angry rather than experiencing grief — and that often we forget the difference.

“The Adam Project” is good old-fashioned fun (with a few graphic innuendos) and is absolutely delightful. Forget your worries with this flamboyant world of temporal wormholes, true love and non-stop adventure. Get a bowl of popcorn and settle down for an absurdly entertaining film.

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs Up, Clock / Timepiece]