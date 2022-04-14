Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’

In theaters

Anderson Templeton

I just saw "Everything Everywhere All At Once" and as I was leaving the theater, I overheard a couple say to each other, "That was really weird and we're seeing it again."

I couldn't agree more. It is really weird. Like, really weird, but in a super-fun way and I definitely want to see it again.

"Everything Everywhere All At Once," starring the brilliant Michelle Yeoh (of "Crazy Rich Asians" and "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon") is an action-sci-fi-comedy-romance written and directed by the duo Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert— and it pretty much taps into every single possible cinematic genre.

The plot is this: Evelyn Wang (Yeoh), is the owner of a laundromat, and she is struggling with taxes and family issues when she is suddenly thrust into an insane adventure across the multiverse, with a very different version of her husband “Waymond,” from an alternate universe, acting as her guide. Waymond is played perfectly by a now very-much-grown up Ke Huy Quan (of "The Goonies" and "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom“), as he opens Evelyn's eyes to of a vast multiverse where she can tap into the skills and abilities of all the different versions of herself.

It turns out that alternate Waymond is searching for the version of Evelyn who has the ability to stop a great chaotic evil entity from wreaking havoc across the multiverse.

As wild as the plot sounds, this film knows when to be sincere, when to introduce some off-the-wall humor, and how to perfectly marry the two, untimely creating a poignant and at times deeply profound story. This is definitely one of those films where if you let it, it has the capacity of completely changing how you view life.

Just trust "Everything Everywhere All at Once,“ and let it take you on a epic wild ride.

[Two Alternate Thumbs Up]

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/wxN1T1uxQ2g">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘Metal Heads’

Netflix

Alexa Chipman

For a somewhat cliché Battle-of-the-Bands-themed high school film, “Metal Lords” is surprisingly engaging. It combines a banging soundtrack with the exuberant antics of relatable teenagers. “Why can’t we all not fit in together?” one of them asks, tired of navigating the social jungle.

What better way to win approval than through a post-doom-metal band, right? Enthusiastic Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) drags along his best friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell), transforming him from a nervous marching band drummer into a true artist. Only one thing prevents them from eternal glory at the competition — a missing bass player.

When Kevin overhears a teenage classical cellist playing Bach’s haunting suite No. 1 in G Major in one of the practice rooms, he is instantly mesmerized. Why can’t Emily (Isis Hainsworth) also play metal, with that kind of talent?

This self-aware film uses coming-of-age tropes to its advantage and walks a fine line between parody and a genuine tribute to the genre. Rob Halford (of “Judas Priest”) even makes a memorable appearance, as a projection of Kevin’s rather insightful conscience.

Despite the extreme music blaring in the background, “Metal Lords” uses light-handed comedy to ease the tension. The camera pans away from Hunter, pulling on spiked vambraces (spiked arm decor) and painting terrifying stage makeup, to show the beauty-vlogger tutorial he’s been watching for tips on eyeliner.

Some critics might accuse the story of meandering too much, possibly being unsure of itself, but that is part of the appeal for me. Does anyone know what they’re doing at that age?

No, that’s the point. High school doesn’t conform to a perfectly formed plot line, and neither does “Metal Lords.”

I tend to watch streaming movies while doing chores, but this one captured my full attention. Whether or not you’re a “metalhead,” this one is worth adding to your Netflix queue.

[Thumbs Up, Skull]