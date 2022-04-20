Millennials Talk Cinema

‘Choose or Die’

Netflix

Amber-Rose Reed

“Choose or Die” is a bonkers horror movie.

I freely admit it’s sort of uneven, has some derivative elements and seems at any moment like it is going to go off the rails — but I think I might have loved it.

The premise of the film is basically like comeone said, “Let’s do ’Ready Player One’ again but make it cosmic horror.” Kayla (Iola Evans), a programmer who dropped out of college to care for her mother, finds a retro videogame called CURS>R that her friend Isaac (Asa Butterfield) picked up at some sort of clearance sale. A recorded message (by Robert Englund of Freddy Kruger fame) tells them that for those who beat the game, there is a prize waiting.

Easy money, right?

But when Kayla begins to play, she realizes the game doesn’t stick to the screen. It can alter reality around it.

That scene, which takes place at a dark and empty diner at 2 a.m., genuinely terrified me. “Choose or Die” has several moments like this, moments that kept me staring at the screen, wide-eyed.

Part of that terror comes from the mood of it. Much of “Choose or Die” takes place in a dingy, abandoned urban landscape. Kayla lives in a derelict apartment building owned by a company called Kismet. The same company owns the shiny, empty high-rise where she works, polishing floors no one walks on and washing windows that open to a bleak cityscape. Part “28 Days Later,” part 2020 urban quarantine photojournalism, with a dash of “Blade Runner,” the movie’s unnamed US city never stopped unnerving me. It's like the city is already dead and the residents all know it, but everyone keeps trudging forward even so.

The other thing that works so well is the performances. Iola Evans is great throughout. Her Kayla is determined and smart, but the world has taught her to expect the hits to keep coming. She feels haunted, and as though she might come apart at any minute if it weren’t for remarkable self-control. Her fear, her panic, her anger lends the film’s big moments a weight they might not have had without such a strong lead. Butterfield is also very good, charismatic and likable, a nice guy without falling into the frustrating “nice guy” tropes. Major shout-out to Ioanna Kimbook, also, who is only in one scene (the aforementioned diner scene) and who knocks it out of the park.

I mentioned “Ready Player One” earlier for good reason. “Choose or Die” feels like a direct comment on “Ready Player One” and other nostalgia-driven media, playing with the idea that our obsession with the past can come back to bite us.

Or cut us. Or attack us with giant rats.

There are a lot of thematic metaphors throughout “Choose or Die,” and while I appreciate all of it, I think that’s one of the things that makes it feel as though it’s about to jump a shark at any moment. In the end, I liked what they did with nostalgia, the toxic refusal to let go of the past, and with the predatory nature of “tech bros.”

It was just a lot. After a tight first half, the second half felt much more uneven.

But even with a second half that didn’t fully deliver, I thought “Choose or Die” was much better than its Rotten Tomatoes score might lead you to believe. If you like retro stuff but also think that nostalgia might not be the best thing to build your life around, I think you’ll at least appreciate “Choose or Die.”

[Suggested Emojis: Thumbs up, rat]

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/7vUQYzZ_UZc">Click here to view this embed</a>.

‘You Are Not My Mother’

Pay Per View

Katie Wigglesworth

Days before Halloween, withdrawn teenager Char (impeccably acted by Hazel Doupe) finds her mother’s car abandoned in a field. The doors are open wide, there’s a fresh bag of groceries on the driver’s seat, but Angela, her mother (Carolyn Bracken) — who suffers from an unnamed mental illness — is nowhere to be found. After a fraught day of searching with no results and very little aid from the local police, Char and her Grandmother (Ingrid Craigie) awaken to find that Angela has returned in the night, and though she’s unharmed, something is very off. As her behaviour grows more extreme and erratic, Char starts to fear that whatever came back that night might not be her mother after all.

Frankly, I really enjoyed “You Are Not My Mother.”

Kate Dolan, the writer/director, crafts a mesmerizing tale that effectively blends the real and surreal seamlessly, threading a rich, dark undercurrent of Irish folklore into the fabric of a North Dublin housing development. It’s a staggering debut for Dolan that succeeds not only as a frightening horror movie but also as an examination of mental health through the eyes of a young girl in the midst of her mother’s deteriorating mental state.

This is a chilling and admirably unsettling watch with a brilliant cast and a solid story to keep viewers invested all the way through.

[Thumbs up, Fire]