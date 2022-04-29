Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

In theaters

Alexa Chipman

At a quiet weekday matinee, the audience was laughing loud enough to be a filled theater, because this playful film, “The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent,” is overflowing with lighthearted humor.

Nicolas Cage (as a wildly fictional version of himself, agreeing to take a million dollars of much-needed money in exchange for appearing at a super-fan’s birthday party) and Pedro Pascal (of “The Mandalorian,” playing the birthday boy Javi Gutierrez, who might be an international gunrunner) have chemistry that is off the charts. They are adorable together, whether drunkenly waxing poetic about “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” or arguing about shoes and who would run faster during a chase sequence. Had the director simply sent a camera crew out to follow these two around with no plot whatsoever, it would still have been an entertaining movie.

The stars are surrounded by a talented ensemble, however, such as Tiffany Haddish and Sharon Horgan, who own every scene they appear in.

As for the story, directed by Tom Gormican (“That Awkward Moment”), it bounces around between action adventure, comedy and a heartwarming family drama, in an entirely self-aware way. Toward the end of the film, Cage and Pascal even discuss the fact that they are entering the third act in a charming, rather meta exchange.

If you have only seen a couple of Nicolas Cage films and are wondering if you will enjoy this one, the answer is yes. (I openly admit to buying a ticket mainly to see Din Djarin without his helmet on).

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” is a mischievously captivating romp with an outstanding cast and opulent locations.

Go see it in the cinema! This is the way.

