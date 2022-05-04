Millennials Talk Cinema

‘The Northman’

Anderson Templeton

Let's talk about "The Northman!"

From the visionary and slightly disturbing mind of Robert Eggers (director and co-writer of the infamous "The Lighthouse"), comes his visionary take on an old viking legend of Prince Amleth. Brutal and beautiful, the cinematic style of "The Northman" feels like a combination of the realism from the 2004 "King Arthur" and the artistry of "The Green Knight.“ This is definitely not as weird as "The Green Knight," or "The Lighthouse," thank God, but it definitely uses imagery that is uncommon in mass-market Hollywood films, embracing the more animalistic aspects of Nordic myths.

"The Northman" follows the revenge quest of Prince Amleth, played by Alexander Skarsgård, eldest son of the actor Stellan Skarsgård (among other roles, the murderous Saxon king in the aforementioned “King Arthur”). As a child, Amleth witnesses his uncle murder his father (Ethan Hawke) and kidnap of his mother (Nicole Kidman.) After fleeing his kingdom, he returns 20 years later as a ruthless, full-grown fighter, as he cleverly enacts a very viking-like revenge on his uncle and a desperate rescue plan for his mother.

What I enjoyed most from "The Northman," was learning that it's based on the Scandinavian legend that inspired William Shakespeare's “Hamlet,” and I absolutely loved discovering all of those similarities. This is very much not the story of Hamlet, but instead holds key elements that make up the most memorable aspects of Shakespeare’s magnificent tragedy. Which is just another reminder of how much of a “world mythology fanboy” Shakespeare was, making up his own masterful fan-fictions inspired by an array of other stories.

Overall, while brutal and devastating, "The Northman" is a cinematic masterpiece definitely worth the time of cinephiles — but those looking for a lighthearted adventure might want to give this one a pass.

‘The Aviary’

Amber-Rose Reed

“The Aviary” begins with its two main characters, Jillian (Malin Ackerman) and Blair (Lorenza Izzo), fleeing across the desert from a cult, though they are not in agreement of whether or not they should use the c-word to describe Starlight, the organization run by Seth (Chris Messina).

Spoiler alert: They should. If you are debating whether or not you’re in a cult, you’re in a cult.

Starlight is clearly invoking NXIVM, Keith Ranieri’s “multi-layered marketing system” of sex trafficking and torture, from its be-sweatered cult leader and his blonde second-in-command to its “expensive brainwashing” operations, to the mutilation its members suffered when they reached a certain level.

“The Aviary” is largely concerned with the traps we build for each other and ourselves. Seth, Starlight’s seemingly mild-mannered leader, has built his organization by breaking down personal barriers with extended “therapy” sessions and endurance trials. He claims to free his followers, but as Blair says, “He didn’t free us. He locked us in a prettier cage.”

However difficult it was for her to realize that, it’s even harder to break out.

The biggest successes of the film are its leads and the scenery. The New Mexico setting is full of rocks and sand and scrub, and the trek across the dusty atmosphere fits the deteriorating relationship — and mental state — of the main characters. The bleak color palate is occasionally interrupted by candy-colored lights symbolizing Seth and Starlight.

Ackerman and Izzo are both very strong in their respective roles, with great chemistry that holds the viewer’s attention through their long trek, as they struggle to keep each other going, think they might both be going insane, and battle encroaching distrust.

“The Aviary” certainly held my attention, with some solid suspense when it wasn’t trying too hard and a really strong middle that included a creepy loop centering around an old mission in the desert. Without the leads it had, the film would have been much less compelling. As it is, it’s worth a watch if you’re looking for an interesting VOD watch for a night in.